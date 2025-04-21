DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse stolen with thousands of dollars in DC restaurant: sources

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen with thousands in cash on Sunday night at a restaurant in Washington D.C., multiple sources from the agency confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The purse was taken by a White man wearing a mask, and the bag contained $3,000 in cash as well as personal documents including her passport, keys, driver's license and a DHS badge, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," the spokesperson said.

Crime in the capital city continues to be a major issue, including theft. When it comes to violent crime, it hit a 30-year low last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's office at the time.

President Donald Trump has put the pressure on Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser to not only increase law enforcement presence but to clean up homeless encampments in the city itself. The president created a task force will the goal of improving public safety and making it "the pride of every American to whom it belongs."

"Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again! We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else. The House should take up the D.C. funding "fix" that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY," Trump posted to Truth Social last month.

"We need to clean up our once beautiful Capital City, and make it beautiful again. We will be TOUGH ON CRIME, like never before. I will work with the Mayor on this and, if it does not happen, will have no choice but to do it myself. Washington, D.C., will be better, safer, and more beautiful than ever before!" he added.

The task force includes various law enforcement goals, including aiming to "keep dangerous criminals off the streets by strengthening pre-trial detention policies."

As for Noem and DHS, they continue to make waves for the major crackdown on illegal immigration, including sending suspected gang members to a prison in El Salvador.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.