Top Dem asks Noem how TSA will prevent 'major disruptions' as many travelers still lack REAL ID

The top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee demanded answers from the Trump administration over potentially stranded American travelers once REAL ID requirements take effect May 7.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem regarding plans to begin enforcement that day, after President Donald Trump gave DHS discretion on when to begin enforcement of the chronically delayed Bush-era law.

"Following the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed, and then-President George W. Bush signed, the REAL ID Act of 2005, which requires minimum security standards for driver’s licenses or other identification of anyone seeking to board a domestic flight," Reed wrote.

"Recognizing the time and complexity involved in switching to REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, President Trump signed legislation in 2020 that confirmed the Secretary of Homeland Security’s discretion over when to begin enforcing this requirement."

Delays persisted through three presidential administrations due to concerns over the complexity of updating 50 state, seven territorial and one district’s DMV and other systems.

Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, state agencies were given further leeway on enacting REAL ID until DHS finally settled on the May 7 date for this year.

"According to the TSA, around 20 percent of air travelers still use a form of identification that is not compliant with REAL ID requirements," Reed wrote to Noem.

"Indeed, millions of Americans still do not have a REAL ID-compliant license or an acceptable alternative form of identification, such as a passport or a military identification card."

He cited the secretary’s public comment at the White House that she does not want to see anyone delayed or unable to board a flight – for which a REAL ID-compliant identification will be required.

"Since it seems likely that many travelers will not have a compliant ID by May 7th, please describe how you will ensure that there are not delays at TSA security checkpoints and what steps the TSA is taking to process travelers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without REAL ID compliant identification," Reed concluded.

After its 2005 passage, REAL ID became one of the few political issues that had cross-partisan support and opposition.

Conservative and anti-illegal immigration groups praised the Bush administration’s work, while gun rights groups and libertarian-minded lawmakers warned it expanded the proverbial omnipresent "Big Brother."

Labor groups and liberals like Hillary Clinton also expressed reservations about the law.

They found recent agreement from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who wrote on X that people who believe REAL ID is supposed to bolster election integrity will be "sorely disappointed."

"Someone has lied to you, or you’re engaged in wishful thinking. Please don’t shoot the messenger," Massie said.

In a statement on its website, DHS pushed back on claims REAL ID would be used to build a new "database" – in apparent response to Massie-like concerns.

"REAL ID is a national set of standards, not a national identification card," the agency wrote.

"REAL ID does not create a federal database of driver license information. Each jurisdiction continues to issue its own unique license, maintains its own records, and controls who gets access to those records and under what circumstances," it said.

"The purpose of REAL ID is to make our identity documents more consistent and secure."

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, told Fox News Digital in a statement: "Real IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. 81% of air travelers hold REAL ID-compliant or acceptable IDs. DHS will continue to collaborate with state, local, and airport authorities to inform the public, facilitate compliance, curb wait times and prevent fraud."

"DHS responds to official correspondence through official channels," McLaughlin added.

