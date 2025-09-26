DeSantis warns Florida is ‘not Portland’ as state secures major federal immigration funding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida is receiving a major boost in federal funding as state and federal leaders announced Friday a "historic agreement" with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the 287(g) program.

Governor Ron DeSantis joined ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan and other officials in Tallahassee, Florida, to announce that the state will receive more than $28 million, with an additional $10 million directed to local law enforcement. The funding is part of $1.7 billion being distributed nationwide under President Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," Sheahan said.

"Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem's ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ we are able to give out $1.7 billion to state and local law enforcement," Sheahan said. "Today, I'd like to present a check to the state of Florida for over $28 million and to local law enforcement for over $10 million."

According to ICE, $2.7 million of the funding will support transportation for local agencies, while $7.3 million will provide equipment for 974 local officers. At the state level, $1 million is allocated for transportation and $27.5 million for equipment benefiting 3,676 state officers.

The 287(g) initiative empowers state and local law enforcement officers to help perform immigration enforcement duties. Florida has "set the standard" nationwide for 287(g) partnerships with 325 agreements in place, according to ICE.

"The state of Florida has truly put up historic numbers of support for our 287(g) program, with over 4,700 officers statewide executing arrests on criminal illegal aliens," Sheahan said.

Florida has also created a full-time immigration enforcement unit within the Highway Patrol — believed to be the first of its kind at the state level, officials said.

"This is a partnership that we're here to brag about, a partnership that Governor DeSantis has made a priority, so that way we can let everyone know how important it is to be a part of our 287(g) program," Sheahan said.

Governor DeSantis also warned that any attempts to threaten or attack ICE agents in Florida would not be tolerated.

"Florida is not Portland," DeSantis said. "If you think you can go and launch attacks against ICE agents in this state, you've got another thing coming. We will hold you accountable very swiftly and very severely."

The announcement comes after one ICE detainee was killed, and two others were injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on an agency facility in Dallas. The FBI is treating the incident as a "targeted attack" on the agency. The suspect, identified as Joshua Jahn, allegedly opened fire as ICE officers were bringing detainees into the building.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.