Florida tourist hotspot nearly becomes sanctuary city before leaders reverse ICE policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida city walked back its decision to defy an agreement with federal immigration authorities, sparking intense public backlash just days after the initial vote.

In a stunning reversal, Key West city commissioners voted Tuesday to reinstate local law enforcement’s collaboration with federal immigration efforts, ultimately bowing to pressure from state leaders.

The divisive decision comes one week after the commission opted to end the city’s implementation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) agreement in a 5-1 vote, which would allow cooperation between federal agents and local law enforcement.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

FLORIDA CITY COMMISSIONER 'SHOCKED' TO STAND ALONE AS COLLEAGUES DEFY TRUMP IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Commissioner Lissette Carey stood as the sole vote against dissolving the program last week, and subsequently voted in the majority at Tuesday’s meeting.

"We absolutely have to support and follow the law of our state and federal government," Commissioner Lissette Carey told Fox News Digital. "I was shocked that I was the standalone vote and that my colleagues didn’t understand the severity of terminating the agreement."

As the commission voted 4-2 to reinstate the agreement, constituents attending the meeting were heard shouting at the officials before walking out in protest.

Commissioners Monika Haskell, Samuel Kaufman, Donald Lee and Aaron Castillo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover declined to comment on the vote.

DESANTIS ADMINISTRATION THREATENS TO PUNISH ISLAND CITY THAT VOTED TO END POLICE AGREEMENT WITH ICE

Initial confusion regarding the validity of the decision drew criticism from constituents throughout the state’s southernmost community, with the city’s police chief, Sean Brandenburg, signing the initial agreement.

"[The commissioners] took an interesting position on [the agreement], stating that it was never valid to begin with," Carey said.

In Tuesday's vote, Carey looked to clarify the legality of the initial agreement after it was signed by the chief of police, instead of City Manager Brian Barroso.

"I’ve wanted clarity on that," Carey said. "The city manager is supposed to sign those agreements, but he authorized the police chief to do so."

FLORIDA OFFICIALS DIVIDED OVER ICE DEPORTATION DEAL AIMED AT CRIMINAL ALIENS: ‘EMBARRASSED FOR OUR CITY’

According to Carey, city officials informed her that it was common practice for the police chief to sign memorandums of understanding.

"The commissioner that proposed amendments asked to change ‘reinstating’ into ‘entering into,’" Carey said. "In other words, it was never a valid contract to begin with. So it is recognized via the resolution that this is a reinstatement, which to me says it was valid to begin with and canceled."

Both Barroso and Brandenburg’s administrations declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The mayor’s office and city attorney did not immediately respond.

ICE PARTNERSHIP WILL BUILD 'PUBLIC TRUST,' VICE MAYOR OF TOWN WITH LARGE VENEZUELAN COMMUNITY SAYS

The vote follows increasing pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration after officials slammed local leaders for dissolving the agreement and promised consequences if the commission did not ultimately choose to reverse the decision.

"The City of Key West violated state law when they voted to void the Key West Police Department’s 287(g) agreement with ICE," Florida attorney general James Uthmeier previously wrote in a social media post in response to the initial vote.

Uthmeier went on to accuse the commissioners of creating a sanctuary city — an illegal practice within Florida — adding, "They have a choice: stop impeding law enforcement from enforcing immigration law or face the consequences."

FLORIDA’S LARGEST VENEZUELAN STRONGHOLD POISED TO JOIN FORCES WITH ICE: REPORT

Carey believes the reversal came in response to Uthmeier’s letter to the commissioners, vowing "civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office" if the decision was not immediately walked back.

"I think some of our commission members took that very seriously," Carey told Fox News Digital. "So they called for the emergency meeting in order to rectify what they had done a week prior."

LARGE CITY SIGNS ONTO DEAL WITH ICE: 'KEEP THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SAFE'

Immediately following the revised decision, Uthmeier praised the commissioners’ course reversal.

"Great to see the City of Key West heeding our warning and reversing course by reinstating their participation in ICE’s 287(g) program," Uthmeier said in a social media post . "Florida requires cities to commit best efforts to help the Trump administration enforce immigration law, and Floridians expect nothing less."

The vote comes as the City of South Miami is currently suing the DeSantis administration after a special state legislative session passed a bill in February placing additional responsibilities on local governments within the state to cooperate with ICE. The lawsuit is asking the state to not require South Miami law enforcement to enter a 287(g) while also not automatically declaring a sanctuary city.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Key West’s city commission ultimately voted against joining South Miami in its lawsuit against the state.

With the reinstated decision, local law enforcement is set to aid in immigration enforcement efforts throughout the city — a move Carey believes is positive for her constituents.

"While some residents and local leaders thought that this was not good for the city of Key West, I actually spoke with immigrants who are here legally and were upset by the action that was taken," Carey said. "At least when our local law enforcement is working with ICE, they recognize and personally know some of the immigrants that are here legally."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carey pointed to her own family’s history of immigration, with her mother moving from Cuba with her family when she was just seven years old.

"My mother came with her siblings and my grandparents to escape communism," Carey told Fox News Digital. "It is so very important to upload the law and support legal immigration for the safety and security of our country."