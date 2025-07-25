Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Trump admin offers $608M for states to build migrant camps modeled after ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Five states are reportedly already in talks with DHS about replicating Florida's eight-day construction model, according to Noem

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
President Trump sues New York City over sanctuary city policy Video

President Trump sues New York City over sanctuary city policy

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins has the latest on efforts to deport illegal aliens on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is offering $608 million to states willing to expand migrant detention efforts. 

The money, announced through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) new Detention Support Grant Program (DEP), is aimed at helping states build or enlarge temporary detention facilities modeled after Florida’s Everglades compound known as "Alligator Alcatraz," according to FEMA documents.

"[Department of Homeland Security] Secretary Kristi Noem has been very clear that Alligator Alcatraz can be a blueprint for other states and local governments to assist with detention," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday. 

The funding is part of FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program and is open for applications through Aug. 8, per FEMA’s announcement.

TRUMP SAYS ONLY WAY OUT OF ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’ IS DEPORTATION

President Donald Trump alongside Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

President Donald Trump is flanked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem after arriving at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Fla., July 1. Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

The program is intended to fast-track construction of secure, temporary detention sites on state or local land, sidestepping long procurement delays. 

Noem has criticized federal contractors as costly and slow, and has encouraged governors to take a more direct role.

"They were willing to build it and do it much quicker than some of the other vendors," Noem said of Florida. "And it was a real solution we’ll be able to utilize if we need to."

Florida’s facility was built in just eight days on remote Everglades land at the Dade-Collier Airport. It holds up to 3,000 migrants and is surrounded by fencing, swamp, and natural barriers. 

During a July 1 visit, President Donald Trump praised it as "so professional, so well done," calling it "a model we’d like to see in many states." 

"We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation," he added.

RED STATES CONSIDER ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’ SPINOFFS AS WH URGES THEM TO FOLLOW DESANTIS’ LEAD: 'LOTS OF BEARS'

Workers install a permanent Alligator Alcatraz sign. The facility is within the Florida Everglades, 36 miles west of the central business district of Miami, in Collier County. Florida, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo via Getty Images)

Workers install a sign for Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades, in Collier County, Fla. (Getty Images)

Florida officials confirmed they are seeking FEMA reimbursement to help cover the camp’s estimated $450 million annual operating cost. State officials say the site qualifies for federal funding under the new grant guidelines.

According to Noem, five states are currently in talks with DHS about building similar detention facilities. 

"We’ve had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us," she said during a recent news briefing.

Donald Trump tours Alligator Alcatraz

President Donald Trump speaks with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as they tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," in Ochopee, Fla., July 1. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

"I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did?’"

The new funding comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aims to double detention capacity. 

ICE reported more than 56,000 migrants in custody as of June, the highest since 2019, and is targeting 100,000 beds by the end of the year, according to DHS planning materials.

Funds will be distributed by FEMA in partnership with Customs and Border Protection, according to DHS' posting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FEMA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Emma Colton, and Mara Robles contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X