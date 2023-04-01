Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis targets Biden in swing state Pennsylvania, says Democratic Party 'dead' in Florida

DeSantis hammers Biden's policies in Pennsylvania speech, calling him a 'floundering leader'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis says Florida will not help extradite Trump Video

Ron DeSantis says Florida will not help extradite Trump

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) on how the state of Florida is responding to the Trump indictment 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took multiple jabs at President Biden on Saturday during a stump speech in Pennsylvania.

DeSantis, speaking at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference 2023, called Biden a "floundering leader" and said the president's poor performance contributed to Republican gains. 

"We are in the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican candidate for governor has ever received in the history of the state of Florida," DeSantis told the audience. "We were able to flip Democrat counties or urban counties like Miami-Dade County. And not only did we flip it, we won it by double digits."

DISNEY THWARTS DESANTIS' OVERSIGHT BOARD TAKEOVER USING BIZARRE LEGAL TIE TO KING CHARLES III OF ENGLAND

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference. (Screenshot/)

"It's been a massive defeat for the Democratic Party," the Florida governor said. "They did not want to see Florida go red. They threw everything but the kitchen sink to stop us. And yet, we have left the Democratic Party for dead in the state of Florida."

The Florida governor has been walking a political tightrope for months as he refuses to officially declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

At the same time, he has butted heads with both the Biden administration and former President Donald Trump's campaign — both of whom view him as a rival for the presidency.

TRUMP ALLIES STEP UP ATTACKS ON DESANTIS AHEAD OF 2024: 'HE'S NOT READY TO BE PRESIDENT'

In speeches this year, the governor has pitched his numerous conservative policy victories in Florida as a roadmap for the entire nation. 

Sources in DeSantis’ wider orbit have said that any presidential campaign launch would come in the late spring or early summer, after the end of Florida’s current legislative session. 

However, the governor’s recent stops in the early-voting states of Iowa and Nevada and a trip next month to New Hampshire are sparking more 2024 speculation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touring an area impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in October 2022.

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touring an area impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in October 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DeSantis said earlier this week that his state "will not assist" in any extradition request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid what he called "questionable circumstances" while slamming the charges against Trump as "un-American" and a "weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda." 

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics