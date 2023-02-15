Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

DeSantis slightly edges Trump as preferred leader of Republican Party: Poll

New poll comes as the GOP 2024 presidential nomination race heats up

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser , Andrew Murray | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slightly edges out former President Donald Trump as the preferred leader of the GOP, according to Republicans questioned in a new national poll.

An Associated Press/NORC Center poll released on Tuesday indicates that 22% of Republicans said they want DeSantis to be the leader of the party, with 20% saying the same thing of Trump.

But more than a third of those questioned — 34% — said they didn’t know who should lead the GOP or declined to answer.

TRUMP TOPS DESANTIS IN FRESH 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION POLL

File photos of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images); (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

File photos of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images); (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Paul Hennessy/Joe Raedle)

No other Republican sampled in the survey topped 1%, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday became the second major Republican following Trump to launch a 2024 GOP presidential campaign.

TRUMP'S IN, SO IS HALEY - HOW LARGE WILL THE GOP 2024 FIELD GROW?

Trump remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, but the first three months of his third White House run have been bumpy for the former president's campaign.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.  (AP)

While the former president was once the overall front-runner in the early 2024 GOP nomination polls, DeSantis has eclipsed him in some surveys over the past few months. Nearly every poll indicates Trump and DeSantis as the favorites, with everyone else in the single digits.

HALEY'S ANNOUNCEMENT MAY OPEN FLOOD GATES IN 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY RACE

DeSantis, a former congressman, saw his popularity soar among conservatives across the country the past three years, courtesy of his forceful pushback against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his aggressive actions as a conservative culture warrior, going after media and corporations. And the Florida governor's nearly 20-point re-election victory helped transform the one-time swing-state battleground into a red state.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis after taking the oath of office waves to those in attendance at his second term inauguration in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S. January 3, 2023.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis after taking the oath of office waves to those in attendance at his second term inauguration in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S. January 3, 2023. (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

DeSantis routinely dismisses talk of a 2024 White House run, but he’s dropped plenty of hints of a possible presidential bid since his re-election victory speech in November. Sources in DeSantis’ wider orbit say any presidential campaign launch would come in the late spring or early summer, after the end of Florida’s current legislative session. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The new poll indicates that 19% of Republicans view Trump as the current leader of the party, with 10% saying it’s Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 9% naming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30 with 1,068 adults and had a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics