Florida

DeSantis announces Florida arrested 10,400 illegal immigrants in 'Operation Tidal Wave'

State-wide crackdown launched in April 2025 in partnership with ICE removes thousands from Florida

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump administration defends using National Guard troops to protect federal immigration enforcement Video

Trump administration defends using National Guard troops to protect federal immigration enforcement

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor has the latest on the legal setback at the Supreme Court on 'Special Report.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has arrested more than 10,000 illegal immigrants since starting a state-wide crackdown last year.

DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday news conference, declaring that "Operation Tidal Wave" led to the removal of 10,400 illegal immigrants from Florida since April 2025.

"In April 2025, Florida partnered with federal law enforcement in the largest joint immigration enforcement operation in ICE’s history: Operation Tidal Wave," DeSantis wrote on X.

"Today, I was proud to announce a new milestone in our joint efforts to combat illegal immigration and restore order in our communities: Florida law enforcement have arrested more than 10,400 illegal immigrants across the state," he added.

CONVICTED MURDERER, CHILD PREDATORS ROUNDED UP IN CHRISTMAS WEEKEND ICE CRACKDOWN: ‘GREATEST GIFT’

DeSantis joined ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan and other officials in Tallahassee, Fla., in September to reveal the state would receive tens of millions of dollars in additional immigration enforcement funding.

FLORIDA TOURIST HOTSPOT NEARLY BECOMES SANCTUARY CITY BEFORE LEADERS REVERSE ICE POLICY

The funding includes $28 million, with an additional $10 million directed to local law enforcement. The funds are part of $1.7 billion being distributed nationwide under President Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," Sheahan said.

DeSantis press conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that Florida has arrested 10,400 illegal immigrants since April 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

According to ICE, $2.7 million of the funding will support transportation for local agencies, while $7.3 million will provide equipment for 974 local officers. At the state level, $1 million is allocated for transportation and $27.5 million for equipment benefiting 3,676 state officers.

The 287(g) initiative empowers state and local law enforcement officers to help perform immigration enforcement duties. Florida has "set the standard" nationwide for 287(g) partnerships with 325 agreements in place, according to ICE.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in Florida

President Donald Trump talks with Gov. Ron DeSantis during a roundtable at "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DeSantis has previously warned that any attempts to threaten or attack ICE agents in Florida would not be tolerated.

"Florida is not Portland," DeSantis said in September. "If you think you can go and launch attacks against ICE agents in this state, you've got another thing coming. We will hold you accountable very swiftly and very severely."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

