DeSantis announces Florida arrested 10,400 illegal immigrants in 'Operation Tidal Wave'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has arrested more than 10,000 illegal immigrants since starting a state-wide crackdown last year.

DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday news conference, declaring that "Operation Tidal Wave" led to the removal of 10,400 illegal immigrants from Florida since April 2025.

"In April 2025, Florida partnered with federal law enforcement in the largest joint immigration enforcement operation in ICE’s history: Operation Tidal Wave," DeSantis wrote on X.

"Today, I was proud to announce a new milestone in our joint efforts to combat illegal immigration and restore order in our communities: Florida law enforcement have arrested more than 10,400 illegal immigrants across the state," he added.

DeSantis joined ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan and other officials in Tallahassee, Fla., in September to reveal the state would receive tens of millions of dollars in additional immigration enforcement funding.

The funding includes $28 million, with an additional $10 million directed to local law enforcement. The funds are part of $1.7 billion being distributed nationwide under President Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," Sheahan said.

According to ICE, $2.7 million of the funding will support transportation for local agencies, while $7.3 million will provide equipment for 974 local officers. At the state level, $1 million is allocated for transportation and $27.5 million for equipment benefiting 3,676 state officers.

The 287(g) initiative empowers state and local law enforcement officers to help perform immigration enforcement duties. Florida has "set the standard" nationwide for 287(g) partnerships with 325 agreements in place, according to ICE.

DeSantis has previously warned that any attempts to threaten or attack ICE agents in Florida would not be tolerated.

"Florida is not Portland," DeSantis said in September. "If you think you can go and launch attacks against ICE agents in this state, you've got another thing coming. We will hold you accountable very swiftly and very severely."