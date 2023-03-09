Dems seek nationwide mail-in voting for all federal elections to boost turnout: ‘Oregon-style’ voting

Democrats this week proposed new legislation aimed at giving all voters in federal elections the right to cast a mail-in ballot from home, a change they say would boost voter turnout and make elections more secure.

The Vote At Home Act was put forward by two Oregon Democrats, Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who are looking to bring "Oregon-style" voting to the nation.

"Vote at home laws have been extremely successful at increasing voter turnout all while upholding strong security standards," Blumenauer said. "This critical legislation will bring Oregon’s model nationwide and strengthen the fundamental right to vote that is so central to our democratic process."

Many Republicans blame relaxed voting standards in 2020 during the COVID pandemic for former President Trump’s loss, and say standards weren’t in place to make sure that ballots that were gathered to be counted came from actual voters. But the two Democrats said steps can be taken to make sure mail-in voting is secure.

"Our bill will make elections more accessible to seniors, students and working families that might not have time to wait at a polling station," said Wyden. "Voting at home makes elections more secure as well, since there’s a built-in paper trail for every single ballot that can’t be hacked. Voting at home is just common sense."

Under their bill, all registered voters would receive ballots in the mail "weeks before Election Day," giving them time to examine their choices. Voters could either mail or drop off ballots at certain sites. The bill would provide funding to the U.S. Postal Service to "cover costs associated with mailing ballots both to and from voters in federal elections."

It would also require all state motor vehicle authorities to use data from anyone who provides their identifying information to automatically register them to vote.

The legislation says it would solve the "inequity of voting rights" that exists today because some states allow universal mail-in voting while others don’t. States that don’t make it "difficult or impossible" for people with "work, family, or other commitments" to get to the polls and vote.

It says Oregon and four other states already hold elections entirely by mail, and that mail-in ballot systems are cheaper than live voting at polls. It also argues that mail-in voting is secure.

"Strategies such as tracking systems for ballots and postal service cooperation in preventing ballots from being delivered to names not recognized as receiving mail at an address nearly eliminate the potential for fraud in vote by mail elections," the bill states. "Evidence of undue influence or voter coercion after vote-by-mail implementation in Oregon has been nonexistent to minimal."