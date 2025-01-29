'Dems look unhinged': Conservatives rally around RFK Jr's 'masterclass' confirmation hearing performance

Conservatives on social media rallied around Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on social media on Wednesday as the Trump nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) faced questions from senators in his confirmation hearing.

"RFK crushed it," conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X. "Very proud of him. Confirm him, now!"

"RFK killed it today," RNC national committeewoman Amy Kremer posted on X." So proud of him! LFG."

"RFK Jr is crushing this hearing," Former GOP Congressman Scott Taylor posted on X. "Dems look unhinged and very petty. America is sicker, more obese, and more unhealthy than ever. Something has to change!"

"The room ERUPTED in applause IMMEDIATELY after RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing concluded," conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X. "Confirm him."

Former NCAA swimmer and conservative commentator Riley Gaines posted on X that "the Dems embarrassed themselves today."

"Confirm RFK!!!!" Gaines wrote.

"Absolute masterclass," Trump '2024 Deputy Rapid Response Director Greg Price posted on X during the hearing.

Verbal fireworks exploded minutes into the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, the first of two straight days of congressional confirmation hearings for the controversial vaccine skeptic and environmental crusader who ran for the White House in 2024 before ending his bid and endorsing Trump.

Kennedy repeatedly insisted that he was not "anti-vaccine" and slammed multiple Democrat senators for pushing a "dishonest" narrative against him that he has "corrected" on national television many times. Democrats on the committee pointed to a slew of past comments from the nominee in which he questioned or disparaged COVID shots and other vaccines.

He returns to Capitol Hill on Thursday for a hearing in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee . It's considered a courtesy hearing as only the Senate Finance Committee will vote on Kennedy's confirmation.

With Republicans controlling the Senate by a 53-47 majority, Kennedy can only afford to lose the support of three GOP senators if Democrats unite against his confirmation. During Wednesday's hearing, no Republicans appeared to oppose the nomination.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.