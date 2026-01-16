California man arrested for allegedly making online death threats against JD Vance during Disneyland visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he made online death threats against Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in July.

Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, of Anaheim, was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly made multiple threatening comments on Disney’s official Instagram account referencing pipe bombs, imminent bloodshed and violent action against "corrupt politicians" July 12, the same day Vance and his family were visiting and staying at the resort.

Aguayo was charged with threatening the president and successors to the presidency, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

He is expected to make his initial appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

"This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a Department of Justice news release announcing Aguayo's arrest. "I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice."

Just before 6:15 p.m. July 12, an Instagram account posted a public comment on the Disney page saying, "Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival," according to an affidavit by a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent.

A subsequent comment said, "It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it," and a third comment added, "Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians," according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced the Instagram account allegedly used to post the threats to Aguayo’s email address, phone numbers, IP addresses and home in Anaheim, using records from Meta, Google and other sources.

While questioning Aguayo at his home, investigators said he initially claimed his account had been hacked, but he later admitted to making the posts as a "joke," with the intention of deleting them, officials say.

Aguayo consented to searches of his phone, bedroom and laptop, where investigators confirmed he was logged into the account that made the posts, according to the affidavit.

"We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in the release. "We are grateful the vice president and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice."