Donald Trump mugshot released after Georgia booking, first ever for a former US president

Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Trump supporters rally outside jail as he expects to turn himself in Video

Trump supporters rally outside jail as he expects to turn himself in

 Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the former president's upcoming surrender to the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election case on 'Special Report.'

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot has been released after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

The mugshot is the first ever taken by a former U.S. president and comes as Trump faces 13 charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Donald Trump mugshot

A mugshot of former President Donald Trump released Thursday.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

WHO ARE THE 19 PEOPLE INDICTED IN THE GEORGIA ELECTION CASE AGAINST TRUMP?

The 13 counts against Trump include: violating the Georgia RICO Act – the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

Supporters and counter protesters outside fulton county jail

Supporters and counter protesters gather at the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arrival in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital )

It marked the fourth time this year that Trump was booked on criminal charges. But unlike the previous arrests – which happened in courthouses just before his initial appearances before a judge – Thursday required that he turn himself in to the county jail. 

Supporters and counter protesters gather

Supporters and counter protesters gather at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital )

TRUMP'S BOOKING HEIGHT AND WEIGHT SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABLAZE: ‘WHAT, WHAT?’

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted last week. They were accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of participating in a scheme to undermine the will of Georgia voters in the 2020 election. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis talks about Trump indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Many of the others charged – including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, among others – turned themselves in at the jail earlier this week.

Trump flew into Atlanta on Thursday and left the jail about 20 minutes after surrendering. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

