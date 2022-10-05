Democratic NY candidate Max Rose says Biden shouldn't run for re-election: 'We've got to move on'

New York Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose said Tuesday he does not support a 2024 presidential bid for Joe Biden.

"I do not think that Donald Trump should run 2024. I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024," Rose said in an interview with Fox 5 New York.

"I'm sick and tired of that generation being in power. We've got to move on."

BIDEN TOLD REV. AL SHARPTON HE WILL RUN FOR A SECOND TERM IN 2024: REPORT

The former congressman, who also served as the COVID-19 adviser to the Pentagon in 2021, made his comments after Biden reportedly told Al Sharpton he intended to take another stab at the presidency.

Biden has not officially announced his re-election bid and has dodged questions regarding a second term.

The president said it was "much too early" to decide on re-election when asked during in a "60 Minutes" interview in mid-September.

But, according to reports this week, the president told Sharpton of his plans in early September during a meeting at the White House with Black civil rights organizations.

While there is no other clear front-runner in the Democratic Party to take Biden’s place as a candidate, Rose said he believes it is time to move on.

"We have to turn the page, not just on this politics of ineffectiveness, but also these politics of division and vitriol," Rose said. "It's time to move on as a nation."