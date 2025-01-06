Expand / Collapse search
Dem lawmakers recall 'no drama' at Trump's election certification: 'We still have a democracy'

Congress certified the 2024 election results for President-elect Trump

Aubrie Spady
Democratic lawmakers spoke with Fox News Digital on Capitol Hill after the 2024 election was certified for President-elect Trump.

Washington, D.C. – Democratic lawmakers highlighted a smooth transition of power following the 2024 election certification for President-elect Trump, four years after protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lawmakers gathered for a joint session in Washington, D.C., on Monday to certify the Electoral College votes for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification, overseeing her own defeat to Trump after losing the presidential election in November.

Democratic lawmakers spoke with Fox News Digital as they left the ratification, recalling a "no-drama" ceremony in contrast to President Biden's certification four years prior. 

"We still have a democracy, as long as we can keep it," Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., told Fox News Digital when leaving the House floor.

KAMALA HARRIS MAKES TRUMP'S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL WIN OFFICIAL DURING JOINT SESSION OF CONGRESS

Harris and Johnson shake hands

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with Speaker Mike Johnson after she certifies the Electoral College vote during a joint session of Congress to ratify the presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Another Democrat, Rep. Jesús Garcia of Illinois, also commented on this year's peaceful transition of power. 

"Smooth and done," Garcia said. "No drama and no contesting. No false contestation of results."

JEFFRIES CLAIM ‘NO ELECTION DENIERS’ AMONG DEMS DESPITE 2016 ‘ILLEGITIMATE’ REMARKS WHEN TRUMP WON

"This is a time-honored tradition," said Rep. John Mannion, D-N.Y. "It's a part of our country's history and this is what we need to do. This is part of the job, and I'm glad I was able to participate today."

JD Vance

Vice President-elect JD Vance reacts after the Electoral College vote was certified during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Fox that "it's a good moment for American democracy, and we're proud of the vice president, that she presided over it."

"We did our duty," said Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania.

Harris also spoke to reporters following the certification.

Members of Congress

Members of Congress meet to certify the presidential election results at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker)

"Today was obviously a very important day. And it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power," Harris said. "Today, America's democracy stood."

Trump's inauguration will take place in two weeks on Monday, Jan. 20.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

