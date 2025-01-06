Dem lawmakers recall 'no drama' at Trump's election certification: 'We still have a democracy'

Washington, D.C. – Democratic lawmakers highlighted a smooth transition of power following the 2024 election certification for President-elect Trump, four years after protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lawmakers gathered for a joint session in Washington, D.C., on Monday to certify the Electoral College votes for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification, overseeing her own defeat to Trump after losing the presidential election in November.

Democratic lawmakers spoke with Fox News Digital as they left the ratification, recalling a "no-drama" ceremony in contrast to President Biden's certification four years prior.

"We still have a democracy, as long as we can keep it," Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., told Fox News Digital when leaving the House floor.

Another Democrat, Rep. Jesús Garcia of Illinois, also commented on this year's peaceful transition of power.

"Smooth and done," Garcia said. "No drama and no contesting. No false contestation of results."

"This is a time-honored tradition," said Rep. John Mannion, D-N.Y. "It's a part of our country's history and this is what we need to do. This is part of the job, and I'm glad I was able to participate today."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Fox that "it's a good moment for American democracy, and we're proud of the vice president, that she presided over it."

"We did our duty," said Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania.

Harris also spoke to reporters following the certification.

"Today was obviously a very important day. And it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power," Harris said. "Today, America's democracy stood."

Trump's inauguration will take place in two weeks on Monday, Jan. 20.