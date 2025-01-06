Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Kamala Harris makes Trump's 2024 presidential win official during joint session of Congress

Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20

By Elizabeth Elkind , Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Congress officially certified President-elect Trump’s 2024 election victory on Monday, taking him one step closer to assuming the Oval Office at the end of this month.

Tellers for the Senate's vote counting were Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and those on the House side were Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Joe Morelle, D-N.Y.

The 312 electoral college votes for Trump were counted and presented by the tellers, in addition to the 226 votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.

A USER’S MANUAL TO CERTIFYING THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President-elect Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's election was certified by Congress on Monday (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

It was the final step before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Ahead of the certification process, both Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance received bipartisan handshakes from House members as they entered the chamber. 

Senators also shook hands with both Republicans and Democrats as they entered the joint session of Congress. 

The orderly process is a stark contrast to the scene in the House chamber four years ago when rioters protesting the results of the 2020 election halted proceedings and forced lawmakers into hiding for several hours.

Harris presided over the certification of Trump’s win, after having lost to him in a November election that saw Republicans sweep the presidency and both houses of Congress.

Harris recorded a video message that was released prior to the certification, telling viewers, "The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."

HARRIS TO OVERSEE CERTIFICATION OF HER DEFEAT TO TRUMP IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: 'SACRED OBLIGATION'

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Democrats and Republicans had starkly different reactions heading into Monday, with lawmakers on the right celebrating a new era in Washington, while those on the left glumly remarked on the violent scenes of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Today, I will vote to certify the election of President Donald J. Trump. It’s time to save America!" Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., wrote on X.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, wrote on the site, "Four years ago today, Trump incited a deadly insurrection after he lost a free and fair election. Today, only snow is on the Capitol steps, not an angry mob bashing their way in to desecrate and injure."

JOHNSON REVEALS TRUMP'S WISHES ON DELIVERING HUGE POLICY OVERHAUL IN CLOSED-DOOR MEETING

Johnson after last votes last week

The certification comes after Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was re-appointed to lead the House. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump said on Truth Social ahead of the certification, "CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!"

Lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill to certify the election, despite a heavy snowstorm that forced many federal offices and public schools in the Washington, D.C., area to shutter for the day.

Congressional GOP leaders had urged lawmakers to stay in the national capital through the weekend to avoid potential travel issues. 

When Ohio's electoral votes were announced, Republicans in the chamber loudly applauded as some gave a standing ovation for Vance, who hails from the state. 

