Biden stumbles over Zelenskyy introduction, calls Ukrainian leader ‘President Putin’

Biden mixed up Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO summit

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The gaffe comes as President Biden is facing growing calls from within his party to withdraw from the presidential race.

In his latest embarrassing gaffe, President Biden introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO conference Thursday in Washington, D.C., as "President Putin."

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," Biden said, before starting to leave the podium. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Biden seemed to realize his embarrassing verbal stumble mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, and attempted to quickly correct himself.

"He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy. I’m so focused on beating Putin," he said. "We got to worry about it. Anyway, Mr. President."

President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participate in the launching of the Ukraine Compact at the 2024 NATO Summit on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Zelenskyy then appeared on stage and shook Biden’s hand and said, "I’m better."

"You are a hell of a lot better," Biden said.

President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during the NATO Summit, Thursday, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden’s botched introduction of Zelenskyy is his first news conference since his debate debacle that has left the Democratic party scrambling before the presidential election in November.

