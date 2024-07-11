Biden stumbles over Zelenskyy introduction, calls Ukrainian leader ‘President Putin’

In his latest embarrassing gaffe, President Biden introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO conference Thursday in Washington, D.C., as "President Putin."

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," Biden said, before starting to leave the podium. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Biden seemed to realize his embarrassing verbal stumble mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, and attempted to quickly correct himself.

"He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy. I’m so focused on beating Putin," he said. "We got to worry about it. Anyway, Mr. President."

Zelenskyy then appeared on stage and shook Biden’s hand and said, "I’m better."

"You are a hell of a lot better," Biden said.

Biden’s botched introduction of Zelenskyy is his first news conference since his debate debacle that has left the Democratic party scrambling before the presidential election in November.