Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he'll run for Senate if Texans want him to

'They don't,' GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Cornyn says 'Democrats aren't doing themselves any favors' helping an illegal migrants evade ICE Video

Sen. Cornyn says 'Democrats aren't doing themselves any favors' helping an illegal migrants evade ICE

Fox News national correspondent Garrett Tenney and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, weigh in on a Wisconsin federal judge being arrested by the FBI for helping an illegal migrant evade ICE. 

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, indicated that if Texans want him to run for the U.S. Senate, he will mount another election bid.

"But if it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it's the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes I will," O'Rourke said while responding to someone at a town hall event who asked the former lawmaker if he would run.

O'Rourke served in the U.S. House of Representatives from early 2013 through early 2019, but he has fallen flat in bids for U.S. Senate, president, and governor.

WHO IS BETO O'ROURKE?

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks to attendees during a "Our Fight, Our Future" rally at The Millennium bowling alley on Oct. 2, 2024 in Austin, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

He lost a 2022 Lone Star State gubernatorial bid to incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. 

The Democrat announced but later dropped a presidential bid in 2019. 

He lost a 2018 U.S. Senate contest to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. 

CORNYN'S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN SPARKS QUESTIONS ON BOTH PARTY FLANKS AS DEMS CHASE ‘THE GHOST OF A BLUE TEXAS’

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks during his visit to The Cambridge Union on March 17, 2023, in Cambridge, England. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images For The Cambridge Union)

Responding to a post on X regarding O'Rourke's comment that he would run if that's what Texans want, GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, "They don't."

Texas state Rep. Mitch Little, a Republican, tweeted, "'THIS SUMMER…from the producers who brought you ‘BETO’ and ‘BETO,’ you’ll fall in love—again—with ‘BETO.’"

Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has served in the Senate for more than two decades, is up for re-election in 2026.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON ANNOUNCES RUN FOR US SENATE

Texas AG Ken Paxton announces US Senate run Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has mounted a Republican Senate primary challenge against Cornyn.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics