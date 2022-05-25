Who is Beto O'Rourke?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov Gregg Abbott's press conference was interrupted on Wednesday by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Abbott was speaking about the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas when O'Rourke approached the stage.

O'Rourke's remarks were largely inaudible, he did pointedly tell Abbott, "You are doing nothing."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick then told O'Rourke he was "out of line" and to "please leave the auditorium." Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin was heard shouting at O'Rourke that he was a "sick son of a b----" who came to the event to make a "political issue." O'Rourke was eventually escorted out of the auditorium.

O'Rourke was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, according to his website, and has been a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018 against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R), and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. In November 2019, however he announced that he was ending his presidential campaign.

O'Rourke is currently slated to run against Abbott in the November election for governor of Texas.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

During the press conference, Abbott confirmed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos did shoot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary school, leaving the woman seriously injured. Abbott also confirmed that there Ramos made three posts on Facebook in the hours leading up to the shooting.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF MASSACRE THAT LEFT AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS DEAD

Ramos took the lives of at least 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.