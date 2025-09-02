House Dem lashes out at pro-Israel 'motherf---ers' during fiery speech: 'We ain't going anywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic member of "the Squad," Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., unleashed on the United States and pro-Israel politicians in a fiery, expletive-filled speech at the "People’s Conference for Palestine" in Detroit on Sunday.

Tlaib, who is the first person of Palestinian descent to be elected to Congress, railed against Israeli leaders and supporters of Israel, shouting, "I want to say to all of them, every genocide enabler, look at this room motherf---ers, we ain’t going anywhere."

"They thought they could rape us, kill us, violently uproot us from our olive tree farms, starve our children to death, and we would disappear. Well, guess what, now we’re in Congress, and we’re in every corner of the United States," she said, adding, "We are just getting started."

Tlaib also drilled into the United States as an "empire in Washington, D.C.," saying, "the political structures that I have to work in, that we all are surrounded by, was built on slavery and genocide and rape and oppression."

Taking aim at the Trump administration, Tlaib claimed that "what’s been tested on the killing fields of Gaza is already being deployed right here in the streets of America."

"What our government is willing to do to Palestinians, they are willing to do to all of you," she asserted. "It is no surprise to me, as the daughter of Detroit, that I see our government, that has supplied the bombs and excuses Israel from destroying literally every single day hospitals, communities in Gaza, and manufacturing mass starvation, is also the same government that’s defunding healthcare and food assistance programs here in our country."

"Gaza is the compass in this country," said Tlaib.

Tlaib previously came under bipartisan criticism after sharing a video on social media that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," a pro-Palestinian liberation slogan.

In 2023, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib for anti-Israel comments made in the wake of the Jewish nation's war against Hamas.

The People’s Conference for Palestine, organized by a dozen pro-Palestinian groups, began Friday and ran through Sunday. Even before it started, the event drew scrutiny for featuring speakers with extremist views, including two former prisoners of Israel released in a Hamas deal.

The conference opened on Friday afternoon with an elaborate ceremony, in which a speaker, after leading the crowd in chants, invited attendees to rise for "our national anthem" as a band began playing a song in a foreign language. People wearing keffiyehs proceeded in, holding Palestinian flags.

During a panel at the conference, another speaker, Sachin Peddada, a Ph.D. student in economics and research coordinator at Progressive International, called the U.S. "evil" and repeatedly ripped on the country as an "empire" motivated by greed.

Peddada urged the pro-Palestinian movement to "destroy the idea of America in Americans’ heads so that they can see the humanity of everybody outside the warping of American exceptionalism and imperialism and all these evil things."

"To obfuscate that point or beat around the bush there does not serve us; we live in an evil country, that’s just what’s happening," he said as the crowd broke into applause.

