'Squad' erupts in fury as Trump takes bold action against Iranian nuclear threat

Members of the congressional "Squad" unleashed sharp criticism of President Donald Trump after he ordered a barrage of missile and bomb strikes on Iranian nuclear sites late Saturday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was the most vocal of all, tweeting several times about the offensive.

Responding to cryptocurrency exchange CEO Arjun Sethi’s comment about U.S. "elites" being most united by war "especially against Muslims in the Middle East," Tlaib remarked, "Yep and it’s so f---ing sick."

"President Trump sending US troops to bomb Iran without the consent of Congress is a blatant violation of the Constitution. The American people do not want another forever war," Tlaib added in a separate message.

"Instead of listening to the American people, Trump is listening to War Criminal Netanyahu who lied about Iraq and is lying once again about Iran. Congress must act immediately to exert its war powers and stop this unconstitutional war."

She also retweeted right-wing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who had commented "this (strike) is not constitutional."

Squad Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., echoed Tlaib’s concerns about "endless war," and called Trump and Netanyahu "warmongers."

"It is the people who suffer the illegal & irresponsible actions of authoritarian leaders," she said. "Only Congress has the power to declare war. We must act to protect our safety and shared humanity."

Rep. Gregorio Casar, D-Texas, a newer member of the far-left congressional group, claimed it is "illegal" for Trump to act as he did.

"Congress should immediately pass a War Powers Resolution to block Trump from carrying out an unconstitutional war," the Austin lawmaker said.

"My entire adult life, politicians have promised that new wars in the Middle East would be quick and easy. Then they sent other people’s children to fight and die endlessly. Enough."

The most recognizable Squad member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called Trump’s decision "disastrous" and said striking Iran without congressional authorization "a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," Ocasio-Cortez went on, adding that Trump has established clear "grounds for impeachment."

Though not a member of the Squad, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., also made an impeachment call Saturday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., reiterated other Squad members’ criticisms, adding Trump "reckless(ly) escalate(ed)" the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Congress must vote immediately on Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Tim Kaine’s War Powers resolutions when we return to session."

Omar also shared a quote from Bill Clinton, saying prior to the strike that Trump should "diffuse" the situation and that Netanyahu has "long wanted to fight Iran."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the Boston lawmaker who also identifies with the Squad, said Trump violated the Constitution and risking innocent lives.

In Pittsburgh, Rep. Summer Lee said Trump is "acting fully outside of his authority and is once again trampling on the Constitution."

"This is an illegal and terrifying escalation. Dropping bombs on Iran brings us closer to war, not peace, and he is putting millions of lives at stake. Congress must immediately pass our War Powers Resolution to rein him in."

Lee mocked Trump as "your hypocritical ‘anti-war’ president who just illegally struck Iran and is putting countless lives at risk."

Later Saturday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said the Squad and others crying out about the War Powers Act, saying that courts have ruled it refers to deploying troops, not what Trump has done.

"If we are attacked, the commander-in-chief has the authority and ability to protect Americans at home and abroad if we feel threatened or attacked," Mullin said.

"He’s keeping America safe," he told "Hannity."