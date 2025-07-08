'Squad' members 'decide to lie and twist facts' about Israel's history, says prominent Arab activist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the "Squad" are undermining coexistence between Arabs and Jews in the Middle East, Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad told Fox News Digital.

"Representatives of the Squad are trying to harm the coexistence and partnership that exist in the region between Arabs and Jews," Haddad said. "I think it was [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez herself who said she had no idea about the geopolitics of this region—she’s right. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib know exactly what’s going on here, but they decide to lie and twist the facts."

Haddad, the CEO of Together Vouch for Each Other — an organization founded in 2018 by young Israeli Arabs to bridge cultural and religious divides — has emerged as a prominent voice in Israel’s public diplomacy efforts following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

Since the attack, Jewish communities across the United States and Europe have faced a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, with pro-Hamas demonstrations appearing on college campuses as early as October 8.

"The first group is what I call the useful idiots — people who have no idea what’s going on but joined because it felt like the cool thing to do," Haddad said. "Then there are the paid protesters. You see the same faces at different rallies holding different signs — sometimes it’s about LGBTQ issues, sometimes it’s pro-Palestinian, sometimes it’s about internal American problems."

"It’s always the same person, just a different outfit and a different sign," he continued. "And the third group — the most dangerous—are the extremists who’ve come from the Middle East. Those are the ones we should be most concerned about."

Haddad traced the rise of extremist voices in the West to waves of immigration and population displacement from conflict zones in the Middle East. While the majority of Muslim immigrants fled persecution in search of a better life, he said, a vocal minority brought with them the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, effectively holding their communities hostage.

"When you have so many immigrants all around the world, it’s enough for 10 or 20 percent of them to be extremists — and suddenly, you’re dealing with millions of extremists," he said.

"Ostriches, when there is a danger and there is a problem, what they do is they stick their head in the sand thinking the problem will just pass because nobody will notice them," he added. "And this is what the weak governments are doing right now, becoming like an ostrich. The only problem is that no one will skip them over, it will make it easier to chop their heads off."

Addressing accusations that Israel enforces an apartheid system between Jews and Arabs, Haddad rejected the comparison outright.

"In real apartheid, like in South Africa, everything was segregated — transportation, hospitals, courts, sports, even walking on the sidewalks," Haddad said. "But if you actually come to Israel and see life here, it’s the complete opposite — 180 degrees different."

"Stop speaking from a place of emotion — that’s exactly what The Squad is doing," he continued. "Start talking about facts. Then you’ll realize that anyone who concludes Israel is an apartheid state is an imbecile."

He also mentioned a run-in he had with a protester, who he refers to as "the useful idiots."

They have no clue … One time, I read the charter of Hamas to some pro-Palestinian useful idiot, I read it to them, and I said you agree to this, and they said no, no, no I didn’t know that. And I said yes, but this is what you are supporting, and he had the headband of Hamas on his head. You understand that this is what you are supporting.

"He literally took the band off after that. Such useful idiots like this you have a lot, not just in the United States, you can see it in Europe as well."

When asked what he believes the Palestinians ultimately want, Haddad pointed to slogans often heard at anti-Israel and antisemitic protests, such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "There is only one solution: Intifada revolution."

"The majority of Palestinians do not want to live side by side with Israel," Haddad said. "So when people talk about a two-state solution and question Israel’s commitment, I say: Don’t ask the Israelis — ask the Palestinians. You’ll be shocked to find that many of them aren’t willing to accept it."

Haddad pointed out that history can be approached in multiple ways — through religious texts like the Torah for Jews, the Bible for Christians and the Quran for Muslims. Even those who are atheists can look to history books for evidence of the deep-rooted connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.

Haddad argued that the Torah explicitly mentions the presence of Jews in Israel, tracing their presence back thousands of years. He also highlighted the Biblical reference to the birthplace of Jesus in Jewish Bethlehem, challenging the notion that Palestinian Muslims have a historical claim to the land before the Jews.

Haddad noted that while Jerusalem is never mentioned in the Quran, the term "sons of Israel" appears more than 43 times. He also emphasized that the name "Palestine" was imposed by the Romans as a punishment for the Bar Kokhba revolt.

Haddad highlighted that in 1947, Arabs had the opportunity to establish a Palestinian state through the U.N. Partition Plan, which the Jews accepted despite receiving less land and fewer resources. However, the Arabs rejected the plan and opted to wage war. When the Jews emerged victorious, 156,000 Arabs remained within what became Israel. Sharing his personal connection to this history, Haddad explained that his grandfather was one of those Arabs who stayed and eventually became part of the Arab Israeli identity.

"It’s either you accept the fact that Israel exists and is here to stay, or you continue with this cycle of bloodshed and death that we are trying to escape," said Haddad. "But the ones who will suffer the most are you, the Palestinians, whether in the West Bank or Gaza."

Several requests for comment sent to Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Omar were not returned.