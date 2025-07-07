Dem lawmakers say their voters are threatening 'blood' and 'violence' over inability to hinder Trump: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic lawmakers say their voters are enraged at the lack of ability to counter President Donald Trump's agenda, with some saying they could resort to "violence," Axios reported Monday.

The outlet says it spoke to over two dozen House Democrats to measure the temperature of the Democratic base. What it found was red-hot anger and a burgeoning desire to circumvent the rule of law, where explanations that Democrats simply don't hold enough power in Washington fall on deaf ears.

"We've got people who are desperately wanting us to do something... no matter what we say, they want [more]," Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., told the outlet.

Most of the lawmakers spoke on condition of anonymity. Schneider's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

ELON MUSK SAYS US IS RULED BY 'PORKY PIG PARTY' AS TRUMP DEFENDS HIS VISION AGAINST FORMER ALLY'S CRITICISM

"Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public," one such lawmaker said.

Another said their constituents are convinced that "civility isn't working" and that they should prepare for "violence... to fight to protect our democracy."

A third lawmaker described some of the messages from people online as "crazy ****," saying that some told them to "storm the White House and stuff like that."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TOP DEMOCRATS ADMIT ‘FAILURE,' FECKLESSNESS ON BORDER IN SCATHING NY TIMES REPORT

Another lawmaker compared Democratic voters to the "Roman coliseum."

"People just want more and more of this spectacle," the lawmaker said.

Other constituents have insisted that lawmakers take on the risk themselves, with one lawmaker saying they were told they should be willing to get "shot."

"What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and... a lot of times that's coming from economically very secure White people," another lawmaker said.

'CHAOS,' 'UNACCEPTABLE': FETTERMAN RIPS DEMOCRATIC HANDLING OF BORDER IN BIPARTISAN DISCUSSION

A seventh lawmaker recounted a meeting they had with constituents that laid bare the desire for escalation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I actually said in a meeting, 'When they light a fire, my thought is to grab an extinguisher,'" the lawmaker detailed.

"And someone at the table said, 'Have you tried gasoline?'" they added.