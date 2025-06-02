Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

'Chaos,' 'unacceptable': Fetterman rips Democratic handling of border in bipartisan discussion

Fetterman previously sparked Democrat outrage over his support of the Laken Riley Act

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Bipartisan senators blast 'rampant' antisemitism Video

Bipartisan senators blast 'rampant' antisemitism

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman and GOP Sen. Dave McCormick called out rising antisemitism amid party divides.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Both Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman and GOP Sen. Dave McCormick spoke in a bipartisan forum about the importance of border security, with Fetterman going so far as to call out his own party on the issue.

"I've kind of, I've lost some support in my party. I thought the border was really important, and our party did not handle the border appropriately," Fetterman told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream during a FOX Nation presentation of The Senate Project series on Monday. 

"Look at the numbers, 267,000, 300,000 people showing up at our border. And, you know, we can all agree that's roughly the size of Pittsburgh. Now, that's unacceptable. And that's a national security issue. And that's chaos. So a secure border, being very pro-immigration, that's who I am as a Democrat."

Fetterman, who drew the ire of many Democrats when he supported the Laken Riley Act, explained how he has been at "odds with his base" but his values have "never changed" on the immigration issue, which polling shows was a key factor in President Donald Trump's election victory in November. 

MUSK’S DEPARTURE MARKS NEW CHAPTER FOR GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY IN BORDER SECURITY

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman talks with reporters after a Senate vote on Feb. 19, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We are going to disagree and vote on different things," Fetterman said. "But for me, it's about trying to find the things we can win together and deliver those kinds of wins for Pennsylvania and ultimately for America."

Fetterman bucked his own party at multiple points in the discussion with McCormick, including as it relates to his party's handling of antisemitism on college campuses and in the streets. 

MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COLORADO TERROR ATTACK

Border wall San Diego

The border wall separating Mexico from the U.S. in the San Diego sector. (Fox News)

"What happened yesterday in Boulder? It's astonishing," Fetterman said, reacting to what the FBI is calling a terrorist attack against a pro-Israel group in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend. 

"You know, the kinds of, the rank antisemitism, it's out of control. And for me and as my friend just pointed out, this is just rampant across all the universities for all of these places, too. I mean, we really need to call it what it is. And now and for me, politically, being very, very firmly on the side of Israel, that kind of put parts of my party at odds for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dave McCormick

Sen. Dave McCormick (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Senate Project series brings together sitting senators from opposing parties for civil dialogue about current political issues, with the goal of identifying solutions and bridging partisan divides. The series reflects the shared mission of the Kennedy Institute and Hatch Foundation to advance bipartisanship.

"Vigorous and open dialogue is an essential part of our democracy and having these two senators from opposite sides of the aisle discuss important issues of the day is a valuable contribution to the public discourse," Kennedy Institute Chairman Bruce A. Percelay said in a statement.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.