Dem gov's new campaign message man once said 'religious right' united by 'white supremacy'

The reelection campaign of Governor Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz., has tapped someone with a penchant for slamming white people, despite being white himself.

Hobbs, a vocal progressive and anti-Trump leader, brought Michael Beyer on as her 2026 reelection campaign communications director in April despite his history of going after people because they are white, and not just Republicans either.

A look through Beyer’s X account shows the staffer levying criticism on social media as early as 2014 against a range of demographics, all with one thing in common – they're white.

Beyer has accused the "religious right" of being united through "a belief in white supremacy," blasted self-professed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders' voters for having "white entitlement" and accused Taylor Swift and other "white people" of "romanticizing the conquest of Africa."

Beyer has also espoused anti-gay rhetoric targeted at gay white Republicans, positing in a social media post about the leader of one of the longest-standing pro-gay GOP nonprofits in the country that it was "unclear" whether he was "just a bunch of twinks standing on top of each other hiding in a trench coat." In another post, Beyer complained there were too many "white men" in a 1980's news segment about HIV, while in another Beyer suggested "white suburban voters" in Louisiana "had taken over" the local newspaper.

The Arizona governor's recent hire is just the latest in a series of tumultuous staffing issues Hobbs has faced as governor. In 2022, it was reported that in just five months two-thirds of Hobbs' gubernatorial campaign staff left, with several describing their work on the campaign as "emotionally abusive." Meanwhile, Hobbs has also been forced to fire past employees over inflammatory social media posts.

"White evangelicals are the only group that predominantly wants anti-gay discrimination, poll shows," Beyer posted on then-Twitter in 2017, along with a link to a blog from Slate. "Once again, it is a belief in white supremacy that unites the Religious Right," he added in his tweet.

In addition to blaming religious conservatives for being racist, Beyer also said in 2015 that Republicans in general "thinks [sic] they only have to answer to white voters." In a subsequent post, Beyer slammed Secretary of State Marco Rubio for only appealing to "whites" after allegedly "romanticizing U.S. colonialism."

Turning to liberals, Beyer has also had choice words for white Bernie Sanders supporters, saying in a 2016 post on Twitter that they all have "white entitlement." He suggested in another post around the same time that the only reason Sanders won New Hampshire during the 2016 election was because the state is "91% white."

In 2015, Beyer went after Taylor Swift and other "white people" for "romanticizing" colonialism. "Only white people would be the people romanticizing the conquest of Africa," Beyer said in a 2015 post, referring to Swift's song "Wildest Dreams" that debuted around the same time. His post was in response to a separate tweet Beyer posted that included a link and title of a NPR op-ed with the headline: "Taylor Swift Is Dreaming Of A Very White Africa."

Despite Beyer's numerous claims suggesting white people are racist, he contended in 2017 that "white people are very bad at identifying racism/racists."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hobbs campaign to question whether it would be reconsidering its decision to hire Beyer, but never received a response.

Beyer himself did not respond when reached for comment, either.

In addition to Beyer, Hobbs has a history of hiring other staffers who have made controversial remarks on social media. She has also had an issue with high turnover in her office.

One of Hobbs' former press secretaries was fired in 2023 after posting an image of a lady drawing two pistols from her hip, which included the caption "Us when we see transphobes." The social media post came the same day a gender-confused individual opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, after which some critics cited the person's gender dysphoria as a possible catalyst for the horrific event.

Hobbs' office has also been impacted frequently by an unusually high turnover rate among her staff. In 2022, it was reported that two-thirds of Hobbs' gubernatorial campaign staff left across a period of just five months, with some of the departing staff describing their work on the campaign as "emotionally abusive."

The culture was apparently so bad, the staffers said, they had to upend their lives mid-election to seek employment elsewhere.

Hobbs has lost staffers in the middle of ongoing legislative sessions, and, in 2023, Hobbs' legislative director resigned just hours before the release of the state's budget.

At least one of Hobbs' staffers went from their job on her campaign to another job with Arizona politics.