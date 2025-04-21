Trump backs Republican rivals in Arizona governor's race after Rep. Biggs enters contest: 'I had a problem'

Faced with a dilemma following his endorsement of conservative Karrin Taylor Robson to run for governor of Arizona, President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he will also support Republican Rep. Andy Biggs after the lawmaker "unexpectedly" entered the contest.

Robson, a small business owner and lawyer, received Trump's endorsement when no one else was running, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so," Trump wrote. "When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem."

As a workaround, Trump decided to endorse both candidates. Biggs and Robson, both Republicans, have touted Trump's backing.

"Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH," Trump said. "Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Robson said she was grateful for Trump's endorsement.

"I am so grateful to have the President’s support! Today, President Donald Trump reaffirmed what he told me from the rally stage in December when he urged me to run: That he supports me and has fully endorsed my Arizona First campaign. I cannot wait to be in the Governor’s Office as a partner to his conservative, America First agenda. Onward!"

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump!" Biggs wrote on social media. "It’s been an honor to support you and fight for your agenda since 2016. I look forward to fighting along side you as Governor of Arizona, the greatest state in the nation!"

Both candidates have pledged to focus on cutting taxes and stronger border security.

"I thank President Trump for his strong endorsement and look forward to working with him to secure our border and make Arizona safe again," Robson said in a statement at the time of Trump's February endorsement. "Like President Trump, I know how to create jobs. And like President Trump, I will not rest until our border is secure and Arizona families are safe."

Arizona is currently led by incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who took office in 2023. The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.