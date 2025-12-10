Latin Grammy winner and Texas Dem star recruit hits House campaign with years of porn-linked posts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bobby Pulido, an award-winning musician-turned-congressional candidate, has a digital footprint of references to explicit material that lingers on his social media as he pursues a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

From 2013 to as recently as 2024, Pulido has posted a range of links, images and references to pornographic material.

In 2013, Pulido told viewers to visit pornographic website YouPorn if bored and reposted links to porn sites featuring the music of fellow musicians, asking them if they’re receiving royalties for being featured.

Later that same year, he posted a link to XVideos with the caption "homemade porn while sleep-deprived?"

In 2015, he posted a link to YouPorn but later deleted it, claiming his account had been hacked.

"It’s impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn," Pulido said in a 2014 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To everyone crying over the shutdown of XVideos, I’m telling you there are other free sites. I mean, that’s what they’ve told me. #you’rewelcome," Pulido wrote in a 2016 post on X.

Pulido's online history follows him in his bid to unseat Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas. His race, which is expected to be one of the more competitive opportunities for Democrats in Texas after a redistricting effort in the state looks to squeeze five Democrats out of office, will turn on whether he can attract support from across the aisle. A two-term incumbent, De La Cruz last won election to the district in 2024 in a 57.1%–42.9% victory over Democratic nominee Michelle Vallejo. Redistricting changes will still favor Republicans but are expected to put the seat more in reach for Democrats.

Democrats had heavily recruited Pulido to run, according to reporting from Politico.

Reacting to the slew of posts, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) blasted Pulido's record, calling them disqualifying.

"Radical Bobby Pulido is unhinged and unfit to serve in Congress," NRCC spokesperson Reilley Richardson told Fox News Digital.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) did not respond to a request for comment.

Pulido is best known for Tejano, or Mexican-Spanish folk-style songs like "Desvelado" and "Se Murió de Amor," and he received five nominations for a Latin Grammy Award, winning Best Tejano Album in 2022 and 2025.

Since announcing his bid, Pulido has attempted to reframe himself as a bipartisan candidate with a strong emphasis on family. He has scrubbed his social media of more references to his political stances — like a photo of himself urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

"You may know me as Bobby Pulido the singer," Pulido said in his campaign launch video. "I am José Roberto Pulido Jr., the son of a migrant farmworker and 100% South Texas Tejano. Let me tell you. I won’t stand by and watch the South Texas that raised me be torn down and divided."

Despite his profile’s scrubbing, many of his posts referencing porn remain in place. A few explicit images have also escaped removal.

Although Pulido himself has denied participating in any adult material, he has reposted fans noting his music’s use in explicit productions. As recently as 2024, he posted a picture of a fan in a compromising position at one of his concerts.

At the time, he received backlash for the post but initially kept the image up.

Pulido’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment.