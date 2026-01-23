Trump's pardon of House Dem Cuellar back in the spotlight as Cuellar's brother faces indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas border town sheriff and brother of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who was pardoned by President Trump earlier this year after the Biden Justice Department indicted him on federal bribery charges, is now facing his own public corruption charges.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar Jr. was indicted after he and his assistant chief, Alejandro Gutierrez, allegedly used public funds, staff and resources to run a for-profit disinfecting business called Disinfect Pro Master during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Justice Department (DOJ).

Disinfect Pro Master entered into service agreements with local businesses, even a school district, but allegedly never had any employees or supplies of its own. The school district contract secured Cuellar and Gutierrez a half million dollars, but the DOJ said they completed the work using county staff and resources.

Cuellar is a border town sheriff out of Laredo, Texas, which is also part of his brother's congressional district. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife were recently pardoned by President Trump after they were accused by the Biden administration DOJ of accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan government-controlled oil and gas company and a Mexico City-headquartered bank.

In a statement released by the sheriff after he appeared in court this week, Cuellar vehemently defended himself and insisted that he would be "fully vindicated."

"Over the course of my career — as a Texas State Trooper, a narcotics Sergeant investigator, Narcotics Lieutenant and now as your Sheriff — I have learned the difference between what is right and what is wrong, and I know what I did and did not do," the statement says.

"While this process moves forward, I ask the public to let the facts — not rumors, not speculation — guide their judgement. My responsibility remains the same as it was yesterday and the day before. … I remain fully engaged in my duties and in communication with the community. Public safety does not pause, and neither does my commitment to this office."

Congressman Cuellar's office also released a statement echoing his brother's comments, adding that he has "a deep respect for the law" and would be vindicated in the end.

"Under our constitution, he is innocent until proven guilty," the congressman's statement said. "My brother Martin has served our community as a peace officer for more than forty years with integrity, professionalism, and a deep respect for the law. He is an honest man."

If convicted, Sheriff Cuellar could face up to 10 years in federal prison and could incur up to a $250,000 fine. Cuellar was also charged with money laundering, which would carry an additional maximum 10-year sentence and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of money involved in the transactions, according to the DOJ.

President Trump previously said he had pardoned Congressman Cuellar because he believed the Biden DOJ had been weaponized against him for speaking out against the former president's open border policies. Trump also indicated he was influenced by a letter from the congressman's daughter urging him to grant her father and mother clemency.

However, after Cuellar decided a few days later to run for re-election as a Democrat, the president had some choice words for him.

"Such a lack of LOYALTY," Trump subsequently posted on his platform, Truth Social.

When reached for comment, the White House referred Fox News Digital to the Justice Department.

"The Cuellar Crime Family will screw over small businesses and local schools if it means enriching themselves," Republican National Committee spokesperson Zachary Kraft said.

"South Texans deserve leaders focused on serving taxpayers, not those focused on finding new ways to illegally funnel money into their own pockets," he continued. "Voters are going to send a strong message in November that they've had enough of the family who puts their self-interests above South Texas values."