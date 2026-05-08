Gorsuch says ideological divides on Supreme Court come down to ‘how you read law,’ not politics

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Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said differences among his colleagues on the high court are often less about politics than they are about diverging approaches to constitutional interpretation — a dynamic, he said, that influences both the court’s rulings and its internal relations.

"That has nothing to do with politics," Gorsuch told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "That has to do [with] how you read law. Interpretive methodologies."

Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, has described himself as a "textualist," noting his approach focuses on interpreting legal texts based on the ordinary meaning of the words as written. The philosophy is linked to originalism — or the view that the Constitution should be interpreted based on its original public meaning when it was adopted.

Other justices have different interpretations, including ones that allow for evolving interpretations over time. Gorsuch stressed that differences, while significant, are not inherently personal.

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"At the end of the day, you’re trying to get to the right answer under the law," he said, adding that disagreement is an expected, and healthy, part of the process.

His remarks come as the federal judiciary and members of the Supreme Court have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, including by Trump and his allies, who have criticized the courts for impinging on what they see as the duties of the executive branch.

Trump took to Truth Social last month to criticize the Supreme Court ’s conservative majority for showing him "very little loyalty" in blocking his so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs in February.

He also suggested they might block his executive order seeking to end so-called "birthright citizenship" in the U.S.

"Certain 'Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for," Trump said.

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He contrasted this with liberal justices on the court, whom Trump said "stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them there."

Gorsuch, for his part, stressed that the justices often share plenty of common ground, even if their interpretation of the Constitution prompts them to reach different conclusions.

That approach, he suggested, carries over into how the justices work together behind closed doors — where collaboration and debate are central to the high court to perform its constitutional duties.

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"The framers understood that people would come to the table with different views," Gorsuch told Fox News Digital. "The goal is to reason together."

While ideological divides can be sharp, Gorsuch emphasized that culture at the high court is built on mutual respect.

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"If you sit and listen to someone long enough, you’re going to find something you can agree on," he added. "Maybe you start there."