Social media erupts after Democrats 'burned $64M' on failed Virginia gerrymander

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The Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Democrats' costly redistricting push sparked an uproar on social media over the massive sum the party spent to pass the now-defunct congressional map.

Virginians for Fair Elections, the main pro-redistricting group, raised north of $64 million in support of the Democratic-friendly gerrymander that could have netted the party four GOP-held seats in November’s midterm elections. Nearly $40 million of that came from an outside spending group aligned with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who was heavily involved in the effort to redraw the state’s congressional map.

The pro-redistricting campaign outspent the opposition 10 to 1 on television ads, according to analysis from The Washington Post. But the legal challenge that Republicans helped bankroll to get the map thrown out proved more decisive.

"The funniest part about the court's ruling that Virginia’s map is unconstitutional garbage is that the Democrats burned $64M just to get it thrown out," conservative columnist Dustin Grage wrote on social media.

DARK MONEY FLOODS VIRGINIA AHEAD OF REDISTRICTING VOTE THAT COULD HAND DEMOCRATS HOUSE EDGE

"Democrats incinerated nearly $70 million on an unconstitutional gerrymandering scheme in Virginia," conservative commentator Steve Guest said following the court’s ruling.

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday that Virginia Democrats violated the state constitution by fast-tracking the gerrymander referendum before voters, who narrowly approved the measure earlier this year.

The court’s decision is a major setback for Democrats’ efforts to flip control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections. Though the party made gains in California with a Democratic-friendly gerrymander, Republicans have carved out a significant lead in the country’s redistricting race.

The GOP has redrawn maps in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Florida and Tennessee that could carve out roughly 10 additional seats for the party in 2026.

Republicans are also eyeing new maps in Louisiana and South Carolina among other southern states, following the Supreme Court’s decision to significantly curb the use of race in drawing electoral districts.

Jeffries ripped the court’s ruling as an "undemocratic action" designed to disenfranchise voters.

"We are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision," he said. "No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans."

REDISTRICTING BATTLES BREWING ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS PARTIES COMPETE FOR POWER AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

Other observers mocked Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who championed the gerrymander under the slogan "Ten F---ing One," referring to the new congressional map that would let Democrats hold 10 out of the state’s 11 congressional seats.

"You all started it and we f---ing finished it," Lucas wrote on social media after Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., signed the since-defeated map into law in February.

"So did Louise Lucas still 'F---ING FINISH IT?'" journalist Charles Cooke wrote on social media Friday.

"Tough luck, @SenLouiseLucas - merch just got Supreme Court’d straight to the clearance rack," GOP strategist Christian Martinez wrote on social media in response to a post from Lucas promoting "Ten F---ing One" shirts.

"Maybe try ‘Zero F---ing Wins’ next time," Martinez added.

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"I guess it's fitting that her initials are LLL," journalist Chuck Ross wrote, referring to Lucas.

The FBI raided Lucas' office on Wednesday in Portsmouth, Va., as part of an ongoing investigation. The probe is examining possible corruption related to a marijuana dispensary business she owns, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Lucas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.