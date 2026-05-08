GOP candidate Bianco's two-word jab at Katie Porter draws gasps from California debate audience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The crowd at a California gubernatorial debate gasped and groaned after Republican candidate Chad Bianco suggested Democratic candidate Katie Porter take his advice on how to be a proper mother during a heated discussion on the state's sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants.

Porter and Bianco were two of seven gubernatorial candidates who took part in NBC LA and Telemundo 52's Wednesday debate, held just weeks before California’s jungle primary scheduled for June 2, 2026.

The scuffle between Porter and Bianco began after the moderator asked Porter for her thoughts on the state's sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants. Porter said the laws on the books should be enforced to ensure "crazy cowboys" aren't "taking the law into their own hands."

Bianco interjected, saying, "tell that to a crazy mother who lost her child."

"I don't need any lectures from you about being a mother," Porter said.

DHS SLAMS CALIFORNIA 'SANCTUARY' COUNTY AFTER MOM ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY 2 HONDURAN NATIONALS

"You might," Bianco quipped back, causing the audience to gasp.

Both Porter and Bianco’s campaigns have been marked by controversy. A resurfaced video of Porter directing expletives at a staffer, along with details from her divorce, has raised questions about whether the former congresswoman has the temperament to lead California.

MSNBC PANEL USES KATIE PORTER BACKLASH TO BLAST 'DOUBLE STANDARD' FOR WOMEN IN POLITICS

Porter shares three children with her ex-husband Matthew Hoffman. The couple separated in 2013. In his divorce filings, Hoffman accused Porter of being verbally and physically abusive to him, accusing the gubernatorial candidate at one point of pouring a bowl of scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head.

However, despite these abuse allegations, Porter shares custody of their children with her ex-husband.

And while Porter's ex-boyfriend Julian Willis had threatened to call Child Protective Services on her; there is no evidence that Porter has ever lost custody of her children. The threats from the ex-boyfriend to call CPS on Porter were among roughly a thousand texts Porter and her family members received over the course of a three month period. Porter received a temporary restraining order from Willis based on allegations that he was verbally and physically abusive to her.

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Bianco — a career law enforcement officer and sitting sheriff — has faced criticism over his past association with the far-right Oath Keepers, though he says his brief membership ended in 2014.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bianco for further comment.