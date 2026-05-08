Tim Walz Minnesota forcing teachers to abide by ‘horribly disgusting,’ ‘crazy’ race standard, says lawmaker

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Public school teachers in Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota are required to abide by a "horribly disgusting" and "crazy" race standard that forces them to assess how their "biases, perceptions, and academic training" perpetuate oppression, a state lawmaker said.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Republican state Sen. Mark Koran pointed to the requirement as further evidence of how education in Minnesota has "eroded."

According to Minnesota’s guidebook on "Standards of Effective Practice," public school teachers hoping to be licensed by the state must demonstrate that they have assessed "how their biases, perceptions, and academic training may affect their teaching practice and perpetuate oppressive systems."

The requirement, which Minnesota classifies as one of its "professional responsibilities," further demands teachers use "tools to mitigate their own behavior to disrupt oppressive systems."

Koran said this requirement effectively amounts to forcing teachers to take a "vow of being an oppressor," which he called "just crazy" and "horribly detrimental."

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He ripped into Walz over the changes, saying, "He's tied to the radicals, he's tied to the teachers’ unions, all the public unions of a really wild, radical agenda."

According to Koran, Minnesota has recently redone all of its teaching licensing standards "under the guise of racism."

Under the new standards, he explained, teachers "have to embed in their curriculum, in their pedagogy, the understanding of the ‘oppressed’ and the ‘oppressor’ environment and overtly include that in their curricula."

"It's horribly disgusting," he said. "It is racism. It is instilling the systemic racism that doesn't exist today."

Another professional responsibility required by Minnesota is that teachers understand "how prejudice, discrimination, and racism operate at the interpersonal, intergroup, and institutional levels."

Teachers are required to demonstrate understanding of "the historical foundations of education in Minnesota, including law, policies, and practices, that have and continue to create inequitable opportunities, experiences, and outcomes for learners."

The guidebook continues that teachers must highlight how the education system has created inequitable opportunities for "Indigenous students and students historically denied access, underserved, or underrepresented on the basis of race, class, disability, religion, gender, sexual orientation, language, socioeconomic status, or country of origin."

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Further, under the section on student learning, the guidebook requires teachers to demonstrate their understanding of "the diverse impacts of individual and systemic trauma" on learning, including "racism, and micro and macro aggressions."

Teachers are required to know how to support students using "culturally responsive strategies and resources to address these impacts."

Koran asserted that this "wild political ideology" is going to drive out more and more teachers from teaching in public schools.

"It's an offensive statement to assume that somebody's an oppressor based on who's the disfavored race of the week," he said. "We just can't have that."

Koran said that these race-based changes have been made as academic outcomes in Minnesota have simultaneously been plummeting.

"They've lowered the standards under the guise of equity," he said. "Today in Minnesota, half of our children can't read or write or do math at grade level, 50 percent, and they have high school diplomas."

"Minnesota is bragging about the graduation rates; we hit the highest ever, but fewer people have an education and are set up with a foundation to be successful," he lamented.

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This comes as Walz and the state of Minnesota are facing increased national scrutiny over one of the largest fraud scandals in U.S. history. Koran said that if there is one message he could communicate to Minnesotans, it is that "the governor matters."

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"We’ve got to get Minnesota back on the right track," he said. "The governor sets the tone, sets the direction, and sets the goals for which we need to work to achieve."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to Education Minnesota, the state’s largest teachers’ union, for comment.