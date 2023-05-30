Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin McCarthy
Published

Debt deal with Biden a 'betrayal' that could cost McCarthy speakership, House Freedom Caucus member says

McCarthy-Biden deal is 'betrayal of the power sharing arrangement that we put in place' says key House Freedom Caucus leader

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Rep. Chip Roy: Republicans should not take the debt deal Video

Rep. Chip Roy: Republicans should not take the debt deal

House Budget Committee member Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, criticizes the debt agreement on ‘Special Report,’ saying the U.S. is ‘barreling towards’ unlimited debt.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a key member the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), indicated Tuesday that if Republicans do not stop the debt deal in committee, that he would consider ousting Kevin McCarthy from leadership as House Speaker. 

In an interview with Glenn Beck on "BlazeTV" Tuesday morning, Roy called the debt limit deal that McCarthy, R-Calif., struck over the weekend with the White House a "betrayal of the power-sharing arrangement that we put in place" – that is to say, the promises McCarthy made to the HFC to give him the votes needed to secure him the speakership after a 15-voting-round battle in January.

At a minimum Roy says, the deal would add $4 trillion in U.S. debt without any significant spending cuts.  

Roy said that if the deal is passed by the House Rules Committee today, "then we're going to have to then regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again." 

SPEAKER MCCARTHY DEFENDS BUDGET COMPROMISE AS CONSERVATIVES BALK: 'A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'

Chip Roy at lectern

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CHIP ROY PUSHES TO ‘UNWIND’ BIDEN’S INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AS PART OF DEBT CEILING DEAL

One of the concessions McCarthy made to the HFC during his conquest for the gavel was reinstalling a rule on the procedure for ousting a sitting speaker to allow only one member to force a recall vote at any time for any reason. 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy at microphones

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Roy is one of at least 10 House Republicans who have said they would vote down the McCarthy-Biden deal. 

McCarthy defended the deal in a weekend interview on Fox News Sunday, saying, "Maybe it doesn't do everything for everyone, but this is a step in the right direction that no one thought that we would be able to today." 

Chip Roy surrounded by press, US Capitol

Rep. Chip Roy talks to reporters after leaving the offices of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol on May 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBER BLASTS BIDEN DEBT SHOWDOWN IN PLEA TO GOP TO STAND GROUND

"I'll debate this bill with anybody," he continued. "Is it everything I wanted? No, because we don't control all of it. But it is the biggest recission in history. It is the biggest cut Congress has ever voted for in that process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deal would claw back some unspent COVID-19 pandemic funds and provide a cut from funding granted to the IRS in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. It would also suspend the debt limit until after the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics