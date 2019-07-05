Dean Cain blasts Dems for criticizing cost of July 4 parade: A 'joke'

Actor Dean Cain defended President Trump's Independence Day parade, saying on Friday that Democratic concerns about cost were a "joke."

Cain made those comments on "Outnumbered" as co-host Katherine Timpf knocked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., complaining about costs. "He is very fiscally conservative, that Bernie Sanders," Timpf joked.

Sanders blasted the parade and suggested Trump was misspending government funds for his own glory.

“This is what authoritarians do: @realDonaldTrump is taking $2.5 million away from our National Park Service to glorify himself with a spectacle of military tanks rolling through Washington," Sanders tweeted on Wednesday.

Conservatives like Timpf have criticized Sanders for proposing policies that would vastly expand government spending on things like health care and higher education.

Like Sanders, others criticized the parade as a way for Trump to glorify himself -- an attack Fox News reporter Carley Shimkus suggested was unwarranted.

"There was not one single thing about this speech that was about President Trump," she said. "Despite the fact that all the Democratic presidential candidates said that it was going to be about him, it wasn't."

Timpf chimed in, noting that Trump discussed civil rights during his speech.

"People kept calling this a Trump rally going into it, which it could not have been less a Trump rally," Timpf said. "It really was about America."