DCCC 'strategist' repeatedly called to abolish police, called them 'terrorist group'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) digital strategist repeatedly called for police to be abolished and said law enforcement is a "terrorist group" multiple times online.

DCCC strategist Nijeria Boone attacked police as "terrorist groups" and has openly expressed her disdain for law enforcement on her Twitter account.

DCCC’S NEW TOP HIRES PROMOTED ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC, DEFUND POLICE MOVEMENT

"The police are a terrorist group," Boone, whose handle is Olivia Broke, tweeted in May of last year.

"When I say this, I mean it in the most disrespectful way possible. F--- THE POLICE," she tweeted in June 2020.

Boone has gone so far in her attacks on police that she claimed law enforcement was "created to capture runaway slaves."

"I wanted to tweet about #GeorgeFloyd’s murder, but I’ve run out of words to say," Boone wrote in May 2020. "There have been so many black people that have become hashtags that I am speechless."

"Abolish the police. They were created to capture runaway slaves," she continued. "There’s nothing to reform. Burn the s--- down."

Boone’s controversial posts do not stop at policing, though — the Democrat digital strategist has also written charged posts about White people and the 9/11 terrorists.

"LOL ‘terrorists,’" Boone tweeted about the September 11th Attack conspirators in May 2018, using scare quotes.

"These old ass lawmakers hire White people for their comma teams and have them looking like sellouts on Twitter because they're making tweets they don't even know about," Boone wrote in May 2020. "'Be respectful' 'obey cops.' With all disrespect, SHUT THE F--- UP."

Boone also hosts a podcast entitled "Black Girl Politics Podcast," where she advocated for "rage rooms" where "cops just stand there" and people "can just curse them out." She also spoke about how "cursing out a cop" through the sunroof of a car "felt so good."

The DCCC digital strategist also bragged about canceling her friends during the COVID-19 pandemic in a different episode of the podcast.

"During the pandemic and stuff I've cancelled some of my friends. Well, they aren't my friends anymore, but like seeing people disregard human life and even different organizations and stuff I 'cancelled' them," Boone said. "I feel like it wasn't necessarily productive I want to say every time, but also it does not align with morals I believe in, so I cancelled them."

FEC data, as well as Boone's Twitter biography, confirm that Boone is a DCCC employee.

DCCC HIRES CTO WHO CALLED POLICE 'MODERN-DAY SLAVE PATROL'

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesperson Mike Berg unloaded on the Democrats over their hiring of Boone in an email to Fox News.

"Sean Patrick Maloney’s decision to staff the DCCC with cop-haters and convicted criminals embodies House Democrats’ open hatred for law enforcement," Berg said.

Boone is one of many controversial DCCC hires with charged rhetoric regarding the police.

The DCCC also hired Kristin Slevin as its chief of staff after she spent the last several election cycles working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

In June of last year, Slevin encouraged people to keep "raising hell" after the Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband the city’s police department.

Dyjuan Tatro, who was hired to be the DCCC's senior adviser for strategic outreach in early 2021, is another controversial hire due to his past as a gang member – he was convicted for shooting two rival gang members more than a decade ago.

Tatro called Capitol Hill police "White supremacists" after the storming of the Capitol in January and also characterized looting as "protests against systemic racism" last summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s pretty simple, #DefundThePolice," Tatro tweeted last June. "If it has to be explained to you at length you are probably against real systemic change and refuse to hear anything that doesn’t fit your narrow world view. Learn to think outside the status quo and stop talking down to people."

The DCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar and Evie Fordham contributed reporting.