DCCC hires CTO who called police 'modern-day slave patrol'

EXCLUSIVE - The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's new chief technical officer, Erica Joy Baker, has a history of anti-police tweets including posts that say, "I hate the police" and comparing police officers to a "modern day slave patrol."

"[I] wonder if this will kick off an investigation into how deeply white nationalists have infiltrated capitol police, which will spur similar investigations into other [police departments]," Baker wrote on Twitter on Jan. 11 after two Capitol Police officers were suspended.

DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced the organization hired Baker as its first-ever chief technical officer on Monday.

"These new additions to the DCCC are seasoned operatives who know what it takes to win," Maloney said in a statement. "I am thrilled to welcome these talented operatives on board, and I look forward to our continued work as we assemble the team that will protect Democrats’ House majority in 2022."

Baker has tweeted "f--- 12," an alternative phrase to "f--- the police," multiple times.

"I hate the police. The institution of policing, with it's history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce. And I hate it," she wrote on Twitter on Sept. 20, 2016.

"F--- this institution founded on the capture and killing of black bodies, this modern day slave patrol we call the police," she wrote on Twitter on April 19, 2016.

Baker has previously worked at Google, Slack, Microsoft and GitHub, according to the DCCC.

In February, Maloney defended Dyjuan Tatro, a former gang member who recently joined the DCCC, as an "extraordinary individual" after backlash to some of Tatro's anti-police tweets.

Tatro, the DCCC's new senior adviser for strategic outreach, referred to police officers as "white supremacists" after the storming of the Capitol in January and condoned looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"It's a pretty extraordinary individual you're talking about," Maloney said when asked about Tatro during a Politico interview. "You're talking about deleted tweets that were before we hired him."

One of the tweets that landed Tatro in hot water came just weeks before the DCCC announced his new role.

"The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who's [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy," Tatro wrote in a now-deleted Twitter thread about the Capitol Police budget on Jan. 8.

