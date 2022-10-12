DC deputy mayor for public safety resigns after being charged with assault that was caught on camera

The Washington, D.C., deputy mayor for public safety and justice resigned from his position after being charged with assault on Oct. 1, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a press conference Wednesday.

Christopher Geldart, 53, was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed the neck of Dustin Woodward, who is a trainer at a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington police say that Geldart allegedly hit the car of Woodward’s girlfriend with his car door while opening it, which led to an argument.

After the incident, Geldart was placed on leave while an investigation took place.

On Wednesday, Bowser announced during a press conference that Geldart submitted a resignation letter.

"I'm saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart. But I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years, and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service for the city," Bowser said. "Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant, and I've gotten to know him over the years in several roles."

"We both agree that the focus should be on the big issues affecting D.C.," Bowser added.

When Bowser initially was shown a video of the incident by FOX 5 on Oct. 5, she attempted to ignore it.

"I haven’t seen it and I won’t be commenting," Bowser said.

"You’re looking at it now," the reporter replied, showing her the video.

"Actually, I asked you for it earlier so I could review it, and that’s where I will review it — in my office," Bowser replied.

"So, you’re going to speak with us later about this at a different time?" the reporter asked. "No, I probably won’t," Bowser said. "Because I asked you for some information you had, and you didn’t give it to me."

After dodging the questions from FOX 5, Bowser's office released a statement on the incident.

"We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly," Bowser's office said.

