DC comic book writer says 'no regrets' after her Charlie Kirk posts led to cancellation of Batman spin-off

DC Comics has canceled its Batman spin-off "Red Hood" after the series’ writer mocked the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, sparking outrage online. Despite the fallout, the writer has since doubled down on her remarks.

The series was canceled by DC Comics after screenshots circulated online of inflammatory social media posts from transgender author Gretchen Felker-Martin making a joke out of the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying she hoped the bullet was okay after hitting Kirk, and calling him a "Nazi b---h."

A spokesperson for DC Comics confirmed that the entire "Red Hood" series had been canceled, including both existing and future orders. Sellers were reportedly invited to return any issues they already received, as the first book in the series had already been shipped by the time the series was canceled.

"Two days ago, I made a glib joke about Kirk’s death. It was irresistible to me," Felker-Martin wrote on her Patreon blog in response to the fallout. "I stand by the sentiment of what I said. Kirk was evil. He can no longer hurt us, even if his cruelty will linger like a bad smell for decades to come."

Felker-Martin added in an interview with The Comics Journal that she had "no regrets" for what she said about Kirk. "I've listened to Charlie Kirk being an overt Nazi for years of my life, and I had no regrets for what I said about him."

Felker-Martin, who has been known for making a stir with her posts on social media, told The Comics Journal that her superiors at DC Comics had also expressed concern about her outspokenness online prior to the Kirk incident. The concern followed media reports exposing Felker-Martin's alleged celebration of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre of over one-thousand innocent Israelis.

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints," a spokesperson for DC Comics told Fox News Digital. "Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

Felker-Martin did concede in her interview with The Comics Journal that she exhibited "a moment of poor impulse control" when posting the comments about Kirk.

"I can only put it down to really just a moment of poor impulse control," she said. "Had I thought for another second, of course I would've known [that it would be a problem for DC], and naturally, as soon as I had said it, I did know."

However, in first-hand remarks on her Patreon, Felker-Martin exhibited virtually no regret for her comments.

"To say that Kirk was hoisted by his own petard in the most literal sense of the idiom (a petard is an early form of bomb or mine, typically stone or fired clay filled with black powder, a medieval predecessor to the bullet) is to reduce the scope of his evil for the sake of a glib summary," the author wrote in her response on Patreon. "The violent hypocrisy of men like Kirk make that glibness almost irresistible, but behind it is a much larger and more pressing truth, a vital illustration of how violence is brought into the world, what we expect that violence to do, and who is permitted to create and wield it."

In addition to Felker-Martin's work on "Red Hood," she has also written for Time Magazine and published multiple science-fiction and horror genre books that have garnered best-seller accolades. In one of her books, titled "Manhunt," Felker-Martin writes about the fictionalized murder of anti-transgender activist and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is killed when her castle catches fire and collapses on her.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Felker-Martin to request comment for this story, but did not receive a response.