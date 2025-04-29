David Perdue confirmed as Trump's top China diplomat after key Senate vote

Former Georgia GOP Sen. David Perdue was confirmed Tuesday by the Senate 67-29 as President Donald Trump's ambassador to China.

Perdue, a former business executive with companies like Tennessee-based Dollar General and experience in global supply chains, including through Beijing, has long been a close ally of the president.

The ex-lawmaker, who is also the cousin of former Gov. Sonny Perdue, passed his critical cloture vote by 64-27 on Monday evening, which ended further substantial debate on his nomination.

Perdue narrowly lost his 2021 runoff election with Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., by just over 1%, or about 55,000 votes, and also, despite a presidential endorsement, failed in his quest to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022's Republican primary.

During his confirmation hearing, Perdue said, "Marxist nationalism" is reshaping China and that their global ambitions threaten the world order.

"Since 2000, China has doubled its nuclear arsenal and grown its military at a pace unseen since WWII. They have militarized the South China Sea and violated their agreement in Hong Kong."

"Their Social Credit Score system and extensive policing capability are designed to enforce domestic state control. Their Belt and Road Initiative and their Made in China 2025 statements demonstrate their global ambitions," Perdue said.

"They speak of a global ‘community of common destiny for all mankind.' Put simply, they want a world more in line with their authoritarian principles."

Perdue went on to argue that Trump’s "America First" strategy that greatly affects the U.S.’s relationship with China is not isolationist, but "just the reverse."

"America will be a stronger ally and partner by rebuilding our strategic supply chains at home and with our friends."

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping, like Trump, only respects strength and that, if confirmed, he will work on reciprocity and security agreements with Beijing.

"Our approach to China should be nuanced, nonpartisan, and strategic," Perdue said.

On Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province, Perdue said he will support the longstanding "One China" policy while remaining committed to a "peaceful resolution" of tensions that is acceptable to both Beijing and Taipei.

"I will also ensure focus on our priority to eliminate fentanyl precursors and hold China accountable on human rights."

The Senate recently confirmed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Three more Trump-diplomat nominees will see votes on cloture and likely ensuing tallies on their confirmations later Tuesday.

Former Reagan staffer and New York real estate investor Tom Barrack is up for an ambassadorship to Turkey, while Landry’s Restaurants and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is looking to serve as ambassador to Italy and San Marino, and Arkansas investment banker billionaire Warren Stephens has his sights on being the U.S.’ top diplomat to its closest European ally, the United Kingdom of Great Britain.