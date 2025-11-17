David Hogg campaigns for the 'AOC of Tennessee' to flip ruby-red district as special election looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic National Committee vice chair and progressive firebrand David Hogg campaigned in Nashville this weekend for congressional hopeful Aftyn Behn, a rising liberal star dubbed the "AOC of Tennessee."

Democrats are looking to build on this year’s electoral momentum and flip Tennessee's deep-red 7th Congressional District in a special election on Dec. 2, having been energized by a slew of wins, from California's redistricting battle to gubernatorial wins in Virginia and New Jersey.

"Hey, young Democrats, I am incredibly excited to be here supporting Aftyn in her run for Congress," Hogg said in an Instagram video while flanked by two young Democrats. "This seat is super, super youth-centric. If young people turn out and vote here, we can flip this seat and send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans across the country that we are done with their bulls--- and the rest of the country is."

Hogg's PAC, Leaders We Deserve, is committed to electing young progressives "who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo." Earlier this year, the former DNC vice chair sparked tensions within the Democratic Party when he announced a $20 million effort through the outside group to back primary challenges against older, incumbent Democrats he said were "asleep at the wheel."

Hogg announced his exit from DNC leadership in June after members voted to uphold a credentials committee resolution, proposed by longtime Democratic activist Kalyn Free, calling for a re-election of two vice chair positions that Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta had won in the Feb. 1 party elections.

Since departing the DNC, Hogg has refocused his efforts on electing young, progressive Democrats in elections across the country, including Zohran Mamdani, the socialist who was elected mayor of New York City earlier this month, and failed congressional candidate Deja Foxx, who lost her special election bid in Arizona earlier this year.

On Saturday, Hogg joined Behn in Nashville for a "Young Gets It Done" rally and canvass launch at the Metro Courthouse Public Square.

The 25-year-old activist collaborated with Tennessee High School Democrats, Tennessee College Democrats, Tennessee Young Democrats and the state's Democratic Party in an Instagram post, encouraging young Democrats to get out and support Behn's campaign.

According to her campaign website, Behn is a "p------off social worker" who decided to run for Congress after Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this year — a megabill that included tax cuts and Medicaid reform.

Behn described the bill as "a giveaway to the wealthy that codified the largest transfer of wealth from working people to the rich in American history."

She is a state representative in the Tennessee House and a longtime community organizer and activist. Like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the fellow millennial is active on social media. She also authors a Substack page that is linked to the "Issues" tab on her campaign website.

DNC Chair Ken Martin campaigned in Tennessee for Behn last week as early voting kicked off across the state, highlighting her agenda to lower "healthcare and grocery costs, vote to release the Epstein files, and stand up to Trump and his acolytes like Van Epps."

Behn is vying to replace former Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., in Congress. A Democrat hasn't been elected to represent Tennessee's 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in decades.

Republican Matt Van Epps, a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services who has worked for several state agencies, defeated an 11-candidate field to secure the Republican nomination last month.

While Behn has the support of both the Democratic establishment and its progressive wing, Van Epps has secured endorsements from President Donald Trump, Republican Gov. Bill Lee and Green, who retired from Congress after the "big, beautiful bill" passed this year.

Trump held a tele-rally for Van Epps last week in the district the president won by roughly 22 points last year. Tennessee’s 7th District includes parts of Nashville and its large suburban and rural surrounding areas.

Riding high on this month's success, DNC deputy communications director Abhi Rahman accused Republicans of "panicking."

"Van Epps is Trump’s hand-picked candidate in an overwhelmingly Republican district, and he’s still in the fight of his life," Rahman charged, arguing that the "DNC will continue fighting like hell to support Rep. Behn’s campaign and ensure Tennesseans have a leader who will fight for them, and not someone like Van Epps who will only fight for Trump."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hogg, Behn and Van Epps but did not immediately receive a response.