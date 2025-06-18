Democrats lament 'party drama' and lack of unity as frustrations with DNC grow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Democrats are frustrated with the Democratic National Committee during a troubled time for the party, citing internal drama and a lack of unity amid multiple resignations within the national party's operation.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., told the Washington Post that there was "more division than unity" within the party.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) chief Randi Weingarten announced her resignation from the DNC on Monday, citing an issue with leadership. Another union leader, Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, also declined to stay on as an at-large member.

Dingell said the DNC needed to "do a better job of communicating with members and Democratic electeds and other members of our coalition," because it was "contributing to significant tension right now."

DNC CHAIR RIPPED DAVID HOGG OVER PARTY INFIGHTING IN LEAKED MEETING AUDIO: 'REALLY FRUSTRATING'

The frustrations were also evident after David Hogg revealed he would not compete in the new Democratic National Committee (DNC) vice-chair elections, which were decided last week. A majority of members voted to hold a new election following backlash over his $20 million pledge to support primary challenges against older House Democrats in safe blue districts he said are "asleep at the wheel," through his outside political action group, Leaders We Deserve.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., also expressed frustration concerning the turmoil the DNC was causing the party.

"You really have to work hard to step in the pile of s--- that they’re stepping in," Pocan said of the drama at the DNC. "Like you literally would have to go directly towards a path to step in it, in order to make this be the news coming out of the DNC."

Weingarten expressed concern over not "enlarging our tent" in a letter to DNC Chair Ken Martin explaining why she wanted to step down.

'DISTRACTION': THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS READY TO LEAVE THEIR DAVID HOGG DRAMA IN THE DUST

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Randi Weingarten, Lee Saunders, and David Hogg are critical voices in our party. They want a worker centered agenda with trade schools and support for collective bargaining," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told the Post. "They have called for a new generation of leaders. We need to be a big tent party that includes them."

Martin told the Washington Post that while others "want to create internal party drama," he was focused on his principles.

"I know there is news of that these last few days. I just have to stay focused on my guiding principles and what we are trying to scale up so we can win again," he told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Politico article published Thursday morning, other DNC members lambasted Martin as "whiny" and "invisible."

"I ran and won the race for DNC chair to get the DNC out of DC — because too many people in DC want to point fingers, and play the blame game," Martin told Politico. "They want to win irrelevant arguments, with no strategy involved, but the one strategic thing that makes us relevant is winning elections. I was elected chair to help our party win again, and we are."