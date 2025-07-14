'A true warrior': Retiring Rep Mark Green endorses his potential replacement in GOP race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Monday endorsed Matt Van Epps to replace him in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Van Epps is a decorated Army veteran and the former commissioner of Tennessee's Department of General Services (DGS). He launched his campaign to represent Tennessee's 7th congressional district just two days after Green announced his retirement to pursue a career in the private sector.

"Matt Van Epps has my complete and total endorsement," Green shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. Green revealed that he served in the same Army special operations unit as Van Epps, which he described as "a brotherhood that cannot be replicated anywhere else."

"The momentum behind Matt’s campaign is undeniable. Matt is a true warrior who has fought for our country abroad and is ready to fight for our values here at home," Green said.

In a statement shared first with Fox News Digital, Van Epps said he is "deeply honored" to receive Green's endorsement and "ready to put the people of the 7th District first."

"Congressman Green has left some very large shoes to fill, but I’m ready to step in and continue his work on behalf of Tennesseans," Van Epps said.

Van Epps graduated from West Point in 2005. He served nine combat tours as an Apache pilot for the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade and as a Chinook pilot for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers.

He was appointed DGS commissioner in 2024 and has worked for several Tennessee state agencies, including the Department of Veteran Services and the Department of Transportation.

Green announced his retirement from Congress last month, notifying House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., that he would resign as soon as the House voted on Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which Republicans managed to pass by their self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Green has served Tennessee's 7th congressional district since 2019. His last day in Congress will be July 20, Fox News was first to report.

With his announcement, several Republican candidates have announced their own congressional campaigns, including Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight, U.S. Army veteran Jonathan Thorp, Mason Foley of Main Street Health, and state Reps. Jay Reedy, Lee Reeves and Jody Barrett.

State Reps. Aftyn Behn and Bo Mitchell have announced their campaigns for the Democratic nomination, according to reporting by Tennessee Lookout.