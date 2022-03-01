Sen. Dan Sullivan urges Biden to do 'course correction' on military, energy as Putin wages war on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said that President Biden must do a "course correction" on issues regarding the military and U.S. energy amid the rise of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.

"We're in this new era of authoritarian aggression," Sullivan told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, explaining how he and 22 of his Senate GOP colleagues sent a letter to the president Tuesday expressing their concerns and offering possible solutions ahead of his first State of the Union address.

"Mr. President, you need to recognize this new era with these dictators, who are often working together, Xi Jinping and Putin," Sullivan said in summary of the letter, which spans three pages and was also signed by senators including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota.

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee were also among those who signed on.

"And you need a course correction with regard to some of the big strategy that you have been undermined by," Sullivan further advised. In addition to increasing defense spending, the senator said Biden and his administration must "stop the holy war on American energy, which they have started from day one."

Sullivan went on to warn that "the woke Left has dictated national security for the Biden administration and therefore for the country," which he said is costing the president politically.

"The president came out the other day in a press conference and said, 'I'm doing everything I can to address the challenges that people are seeing right now in terms of American energy.' That's actually not true. It's not even remotely true. What they have done from day one is launched this war on American energy."

Sullivan said that as well as raising prices at the pump, the Biden administration's war on energy has cost thousands of jobs and empowered dictators, such as Putin, whose machinations he sees as a result of a "completely, catastrophically failed policy."

"Unilaterally disarming on energy is national suicide," Sullivan warned. He urged Biden to say during his State of the Union address that he will put a blockade on Russia, which he said would "immediately hurt Putin, and it will help American energy workers and Americans."

"Think about this," said Sullivan. "We are importing more Russian oil than we're producing in Alaska. The Biden administration comes up and tries to shut down oil production in Alaska and imports more oil from Russia. Makes zero sense. He needs to shut that loophole down.

"Sanction Russian oil and natural gas. He better announce that tonight because that's good for the country, and that'll really undermine Putin's power," he added.