State of the Union: Biden to say 'We were ready' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“Putin was wrong,” the president will declare. “We were ready.”

By Houston Keene | Fox News
President Biden is slated to address the country Tuesday night and is planning to say the U.S. was "ready" for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," an excerpt of Biden's remarks reads. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN TO SPEAK AGAINST DEFUNDING POLICE AMID VIOLENT CRIME SURGE

President Biden answers a question as he speaks about the November Jobs Report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden answers a question as he speaks about the November Jobs Report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2," Biden’s remarks continue. "The United States is a member along with 29 other nations."

Biden will declare that "American diplomacy matters" and that "Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked."

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to St. Petersburg's governor Alexander Beglov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to St. Petersburg's governor Alexander Beglov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond," the remarks read. "And, he thought he could divide us here at home."

"Putin was wrong," the president will declare. "We were ready."

Ukrainian comedian actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky hosts a comedy show at a concert hall in Brovary, Ukraine, March 29, 2019.

Ukrainian comedian actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky hosts a comedy show at a concert hall in Brovary, Ukraine, March 29, 2019. (Shutterstock)

Biden’s first State of the Union address comes on the heels of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, kicking off the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

The president is also expected to push back on his party’s leftward lurch backing the defunding of police.

Biden is also set to push Congress to approve his budget request of $200 million for community violence interventions, and $300 million to more than double the size of the Justice Department’s COPS community policing hiring grant program.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

