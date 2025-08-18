Bondi, Patel tap Missouri AG as additional FBI co-deputy director alongside Bongino

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are bringing on Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as an additional deputy director of the bureau, Fox News Digital has learned.

Bailey will serve as a co-deputy director, alongside Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Fox News Digital has learned.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI," Bondi told Fox News Digital. "He has served as a distinguished state attorney general and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service. His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission."

"The FBI, as the leading investigative body of the federal government under the Department of Justice, will always bring the greatest talent this country has to offer in order to accomplish the goals set forth when an overwhelming majority of American people elected President Donald J. Trump again," Patel told Fox News Digital, adding that Bailey will be an "integral part of this important mission" and said he looks forward to "the continued fight to save America together."

Bailey, as Missouri’s attorney general, launched an anti-human trafficking task force and addressed more than 1,100 reported incidents in Missouri. He also cleared the backlog of Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits to improve prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Bailey’s office also defended the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in civil litigation and has consistently advocated for law enforcement. Bailey was endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Bailey’s office also reported a 133% increase in trial court-level criminal prosecutions.

Bailey also has held public officials accountable during his time as attorney general. He demanded the resignation of a sheriff for financial mismanagement and misconduct, and, separately, announced a grand jury indictment against a St. Louis county executive for stealing and election law violations.

"I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Bailey told Fox News Digital. "I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

A senior administration official told Fox News Digital that President Donald Trump "wants to see bad guys prosecuted, illegals deported, and corrupt politicians held accountable."

"We need all hands on deck to accomplish all of these important goals," the official said. "Andrew Bailey will serve as another set of credible, experienced hands to help Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel carry out the President’s mission."

The FBI, under Patel’s leadership, already has seen 19,000 arrests nationwide — that’s double the arrests made in all of 2024.

Of those, 1,600 individuals have been arrested for violent crimes against children — including 270 arrests for human traffickers, according to the FBI. One thousand have been arrested from investigations of foreign terrorist organizations, and three of the "Top 10 Most Wanted" have been arrested in 2025.

Patel’s FBI has rescued 4,000 child victims — a 33% increase from 2025; seized 1,500 kilos of fentanyl; and seized 6,300 kilos of methamphetamines.

A senior official told Fox News Digital that the murder rate is currently on track to be the lowest ever recorded in history.

"President Trump wants to see America quickly become the safest country in the world, and he has put together the best law and order focused team in the business to accomplish that goal," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

The addition of Bailey comes amid the expanding nature of Trump's law and order agenda. As for the federal takeover of Washington, D.C., Bondi is in charge, and the FBI is playing a large role.

Bondi, on Friday, announced there have been nearly 200 arrests "and counting" in the nation's capital, including those of murder suspects and illegal gun offenders, since the Trump administration federalized the city to tackle crime.

Among those arrested were two homicide suspects, 17 suspected drug traffickers, 39 suspected illegal gun offenders and two sexual predators, according to Bondi.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.