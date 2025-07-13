Dan Bongino to resign from FBI deputy director role in January

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving the bureau in January after speculation rose this week concerning his departure.

"I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January," Bongino wrote in an X post Wednesday. "I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."



President Donald Trump hinted at the news on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews earlier in the afternoon, saying, "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

INSIDE DAN BONGINO'S TENSE MEETING WITH WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN FALLOUT

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, had no FBI experience before Trump tapped him to serve in the No. 2 position there. Prior to Bongino, the role had for more than a century been filled by someone who worked at the bureau, according to the FBI Agents Association. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

It is not immediately clear who will take Bongino's place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.