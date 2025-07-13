Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino to resign from FBI deputy director role in January

'Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,' President Trump said Wednesday

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Trump indicates FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to leave agency Video

Trump indicates FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to leave agency

President Donald Trump indicated that Bongino would be leaving his post with the FBI on Wednesday.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving the bureau in January after speculation rose this week concerning his departure.

"I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January," Bongino wrote in an X post Wednesday. "I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."

President Donald Trump hinted at the news on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews earlier in the afternoon, saying, "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

INSIDE DAN BONGINO'S TENSE MEETING WITH WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN FALLOUT

Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi. (Getty Images)

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, had no FBI experience before Trump tapped him to serve in the No. 2 position there. Prior to Bongino, the role had for more than a century been filled by someone who worked at the bureau, according to the FBI Agents Association. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

It is not immediately clear who will take Bongino's place.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

