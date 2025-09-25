Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Dallas ICE shooting injures Mexican national, sparking 'concern’ from Mexico

Dallas ICE shooting leaves one person dead and wounds two others, including Mexican national

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Border Patrol veteran slams Dem leaders for ‘fanning the flames’ with anti-ICE rhetoric Video

Border Patrol veteran slams Dem leaders for ‘fanning the flames’ with anti-ICE rhetoric

Border security advisor for FAIR, Art Del Cueto, weighs in on Democratic leaders' anti-ICE messaging and the FBI probe into an attack on a Dallas ICE facility.

The fatal shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, left one Mexican national "seriously injured," prompting the Mexican government to share its "concern through diplomatic channels." 

Joshua Jahn, 29, was identified by sources to Fox News as the attacker who opened fire Wednesday, killing one detainee and wounding two others before taking his own life. 

"The Mexican Consulate General in Dallas immediately contacted local authorities, who confirmed that one of the seriously injured victims is a Mexican national currently hospitalized and receiving medical care," Mexico’s government said in a statement. 

"The North America Unit Chief has conveyed concern through diplomatic channels and requested a full investigation into the event and unrestricted access to the injured Mexican citizen," it added. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its commitment to protecting Mexican citizens through its consular network in the United States." 

WHO IS JOSHUA JAHN, SHOOTER IN DEADLY DALLAS ICE FACILITY ATTACK? 

Police examine area where shooter opened fire at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas police officers investigate the scene where a shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.  (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

From a nearby rooftop, Jahn allegedly fired "indiscriminately" at the ICE building, as well as at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.  

The three detainees were in an unmarked transport van when they were shot, before Jahn took his own life around 7 a.m., according to sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities added. 

3 PEOPLE SHOT AT DALLAS ICE FACILITY, SHOOTER DEAD, AGENCY CONFIRMS 

Bullets found at Dallas ICE facility shooting; alleged shooter Joshua Jahn

Joshua Jahn allegedly opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, and authorities said a bullet with "ANTI-ICE" written on it was found at the scene. (FBI; Fox News)

A photo posted on X by FBI Director Kash Patel showed what appeared to be rifle-caliber ammunition affixed to a clip. The rounds were engraved with an "anti-ICE" message, Patel said.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said security will now be ramped up at ICE facilities around the U.S. in the wake of the attack. 

Law enforcement investigates shooting at Dallas ICE facility

Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP/Julio Cortez)

"In light of today’s horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used as weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxxing online of officers' families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country," she told NewsNation. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and John Roberts contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
