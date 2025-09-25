Dallas ICE shooting injures Mexican national, sparking 'concern’ from Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fatal shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, left one Mexican national "seriously injured," prompting the Mexican government to share its "concern through diplomatic channels."

Joshua Jahn, 29, was identified by sources to Fox News as the attacker who opened fire Wednesday, killing one detainee and wounding two others before taking his own life.

"The Mexican Consulate General in Dallas immediately contacted local authorities, who confirmed that one of the seriously injured victims is a Mexican national currently hospitalized and receiving medical care," Mexico’s government said in a statement.

"The North America Unit Chief has conveyed concern through diplomatic channels and requested a full investigation into the event and unrestricted access to the injured Mexican citizen," it added. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its commitment to protecting Mexican citizens through its consular network in the United States."

From a nearby rooftop, Jahn allegedly fired "indiscriminately" at the ICE building, as well as at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The three detainees were in an unmarked transport van when they were shot, before Jahn took his own life around 7 a.m., according to sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities added.

A photo posted on X by FBI Director Kash Patel showed what appeared to be rifle-caliber ammunition affixed to a clip. The rounds were engraved with an "anti-ICE" message, Patel said.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said security will now be ramped up at ICE facilities around the U.S. in the wake of the attack.

"In light of today’s horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used as weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxxing online of officers' families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country," she told NewsNation.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and John Roberts contributed to this report.