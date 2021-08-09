Cuomo impeachment proceedings go behind closed doors, lawmaker says investigation could be released this month

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee met Monday morning regarding their ongoing impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but quickly took their discussion away from public ears, citing the need for confidentiality.

Committee Chair Charles Lavine revealed that the probe will not remain under wraps for much longer, and that the public could learn of the committee's findings before August is over.

"At the appropriate time, and as early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner once the investigation is either completed or very close to completion," Lavine said.

Independent counsel for the investigation from the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell had informed Cuomo last week that the investigation was approaching its conclusion and offered him the opportunity to provide evidence for his side of the matter. Lavine reiterated this on Monday, stating that the governor could provide evidence related to the sexual harassment allegations, his administration's handling of coronavirus nursing home deaths, the use of public resources for his book, "and any other issues the governor wishes to address."

The committee has now received underlying evidence behind the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation of sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. That report, which was based on conversations with 179 people and the review of tens of thousands of documents, included claims from 11 women who said Cuomo made inappropriate comments to them or touched them without consent in ways that made them uncomfortable.

Cuomo claims that the report was not the result of a fair review of the allegations, and that he has done nothing wrong.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video response to the report. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I have ever been."