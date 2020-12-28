Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Court whittles Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus restrictions away

Religious groups in New York won challenges to caps on in-person attendance at houses of worship

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
close
New York restaurant owners protest Cuomo’s indoor dining coronavirus shutdown orderVideo

New York restaurant owners protest Cuomo’s indoor dining coronavirus shutdown order

New York Multi-Cultural Restaurant &amp; Nightlife Chamber of Commerce President Tony Herbert discusses the impacts of shutdowns on ‘The Story.’

A New York federal appeals court on Monday ruled against some of the coronavirus-related restrictions put in place by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stop the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit prevented the enforcement of an executive order that imposed limitations on religious gatherings, which in some "hot spots" had been capped at 10 or 25 persons depending on the local infection rate.

In "red zone" hot spots, Cuomo required all nonessential businesses to reduce the in-person workforce by 100%, and restaurants were relegated to takeout and delivery services only. Houses of worship were limited to 10 people, or 25% capacity, whichever is fewer.

The plaintiffs argued that the restrictions infringed on the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

AMERICA LOCKED DOWN: 2020'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL CORONAVIRUS-ERA RESTRICTIONS 

The court agreed with the argument that the order placed greater restrictions on religious gatherings than secular ones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit was filed by several religious groups, including the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America.

New York’s Orthodox Jewish community has protested Cuomo’s restrictions on religious gatherings. Some of these communities have experienced higher infection rates and therefore have seen restrictions tighten.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election