Critics mock NY Gov. Cuomo's sudden denunciation of lockdowns, suggest Trump hacked his Twitter account

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised eyebrows on Monday by making a drastic public shift on lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Previewing this year's State of the State address, Cuomo called for New York's economy to be reopened regardless of the slow coronavirus vaccine rollout.

"We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely. #SOTS2021," Cuomo tweeted.

Critics panned Cuomo's sudden denunciation of lockdowns, even as New York businesses continue to suffer for the effects of various coronavirus restrictions.

"So let me get this straight..when Republicans have been saying this that means they are science deniers trying to kill people, but when @NYGovCuomo finally says this today then he is a genius who should write another book about his incredible leadership? Did I get that right?" asekd Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

"[Florida Republican Gov. Ron] DeSantis was absolutely excoriated for saying almost exactly this months ago (putting politics over lives!) while Cuomo was shutting down restaurants and letting schools inexplicably close," tweeted conservative writer A.G. Hamilton.

"Brilliant strategist... it's incredible that no one thought of this months ago!" Donald Trump Jr. jokingly exclaimed.

Others mocked Cuomo by suggesting that President Trump, who was banned from Twitter Friday, was tweeting from Democratic governor's account.

"Did Trump hack Cuomo's twitter???" political sitarist Tim Young wondered.

"Looks like President Trump got ahold of Cuomo’s Twitter account!" Trump campaign social media director Mike Hahn tweeted.

"I thought Trump got banned from Twitter," YouTube personality Cody Johnston wrote.

"Today’s the day that Andrew Cuomo became Donald Trump," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi joked.

Cuomo's response to the coronavirus outbreak was initially widely celebrated by the mainstream media, but critics have repeatedly slammed the governor over his controversial nursing home policy from the spring and his state's haphazard vaccine rollout.