Cory Booker travels to New Hampshire as 2020 talk heats up

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is visiting New Hampshire on Saturday -- a move likely to fuel further speculation that the lawmaker is mulling a presidential run in 2020.

Booker was headlining a midterm election “Victory Celebration” held by the New Hampshire Democratic Party. He will also be “the main attraction” at house parties in Concord, Nashua and Keene, according to the Associated Press.

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation primary state for Democratic presidential hopefuls and comes as speculation heats up in Democratic circles about who will be their pick to face off against President Trump in 2020.

Booker, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was one of the leaders in the push against the confirmation of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- and raised eyebrows by, in one particular flourish, comparing himself to Thracian gladiator Spartacus.

Should he run, Booker will likely face a crowded field that could include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., 2004 nominee John Kerry and billionaire Michael Bloomberg among many others.

Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke, who smashed fundraising records this year but ultimately lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is discussing a possible 2020 run with his family, sources told The Associated Press.

Biden this week declared himself “the most qualified person in the country to be president,” while Bloomberg has been mulling publicly about what he would do with his business assets should he make a bid for the White House.

The Associated Press reported that Booker has been particularly aggressive in his push for a 2020 bid and has been courting activists and prospective staff. Booker told PIX11 that he will take time over the holidays to "sit back and meet with family, friends and advisors and decide whether to run for re-election which has been my sole focus or now begin to think about running for president."

"This holiday season will be a great time for me to sit down ... bring together folks and make a decision," Booker said. "Not about what's best for me but really with what I believe in my heart is best for the country."

The sheer number of Democrats considering a run could lead to a similar situation to the 2016 Republican primary, where a packed field of candidates opened the door for Donald Trump -- initially seen as a long-shot candidate -- to eventually secure the nomination.

The Democratic National Committee plans to announce a debate framework featuring 15 to 20 candidates and the first primary debate could happen as early as May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.